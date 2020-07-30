Pass it on or skip it?

Just when you think you've seen all the cliches for a particular genre, a show pops up that offers a new perspective. Coming-of-age drama or comedy seems to follow a bunch of standard rules, including parents who barely have individual personalities. British comedy In my skin He changes that formula, with his main character dealing with the usual difficulties of high school while handling a very difficult situation at home and making sure everyone at school thinks things are fine.

In my skin: TRANSMIT IT OR SKIP IT?

Aperture shot: We see dreamy shots of a bird flying into a room with flowing white curtains and a beautiful woman waiting to hold it. The voiceover is a poem about that bird.

The essence: Then we switch to Bethan Gwyndaf (Gabrielle Creevy), who watches as her English teacher Mrs. Morgan (Alexandria Riley) reads her poetry presentation for the school's literary magazine. Mrs. Morgan definitely thinks Bethan can do better and write something braver and more personal.

That's just one of the "high school" problems that Bethan, 16, has to deal with. She is not popular, but she hangs out with her two best friends, Travis (James Wilbraham) and Lydia (Poppy Lee Friar). As far as they are concerned, Bethan has the same problems that she has, such as teenagers who bully her, friends who have migrated to popular cliques, and parents who just don't understand her. And Bethan has managed to snow them down, making things up about her life to make it seem typical.

But when we follow Behan home, we see the true story: his father Dilwyn (Rhodri Meilir), who is not good, informs Bethan that his mother is out on the street. In fact, Katrina Gwyndaf (Jo Hartley) is in the middle of a manic episode, obsessively washing her car late at night and yelling at neighbors. Bethan, knowing that her mother's bipolar disorder is at a low point, takes her to the same mental health center where she stayed during her last low point. She has admitted, but not before, dancing with the nurse on duty.

The next day she returns to school as if nothing had happened. He even fakes a note from his mother that shows him Travis and Lydia. She tries a braver poem, but Mrs. Morgan wants it to be more applicable to her life. Then, in gym class, he gets his period and bleeds from the climbing rope, much to his obvious embarrassment. She does not want her friends to know that she is dipping into a fruit and vegetable stall so that her mother has some things for her stay on the premises.

On the way to visit his mother Trina, he meets his father, "the craziest bastard you'll ever meet," hanging out with his friends from the hole; He approaches her as if he was going to threaten her, then tells her to get some fries. Trina, for her part, is so paranoid that she violently throws the drink that Bethan offers her against the wall and complains about how everyone is watching her and not all are medical professionals. Bethan has to see her mother being held by the nurses and aides. But she visits before school the next morning to see that her mother is calmer but not much better (and she learns a lot about Charlotte Church from another patient in a blue tuxedo).

Back at school, she discovers that the last poem she submitted has been accepted for the literary magazine, and Mrs. Morgan emails it to all the students. It's raw and gritty, about his mother, but not enough about her to make people suspect something is wrong. The poem is so good that it attracts the attention of Poppy (Leilah Hughes in the first episode, Zadeiah Campbell-Davies in the other four), the most popular girl in the class.

Our take: It's easy to think of In my skin, written by Kayleigh Llewellyn and broadcast on BBC Three in 2018, as a coming of age story. But that's an overly simplistic view of the series, combining the typical high school mishegas with a darkly comical and often very dramatic story of a girl whose home life is anything but typical.

We have on the side of the family a mother who is in the middle of a mental break, a father who does not have many things to say about it, and Bethan trying to keep things together on his own. On the school side, there are typical school things: nurturing a flourishing friendship with a popular girl while maintaining current friendships, academics, gym classes, dealing with unequal classmates. But between the two sides are Bethan's lies, which is what will truly unite the five-episode season.

What intrigues us is how Bethan can compartmentalize her life so effectively, and how difficult it will be when she attends to Trina while making her name known to her classmates. Something will have to give up at some point, and that's where comedy and drama will most effectively combine.

The fact that he has come this far begs an episode consisting of a memory from when he was in elementary or high school, to see where these lies began. Unfortunately, we do not believe that we will succeed. But, Creevy's alternate performance of confidence and concern makes up for the lack of back story.

We are especially happy to see Jo Hartley, a veteran of British comedies, get a meaty role here as Trina. She plays the extremes of bipolar disorder as the haunting reality that it is. It is not that you are not aware of what you are doing, but you also have no way to stop. If you've seen Kanye West's recent tweets and presidential rallies, you'll know this is what manic episodes might look like, and Hartley plays hers to the letter.

Sex and skin: None.

Farewell Shot: After her friends read the poem, Bethan looks serious for a moment, then jokes that Mrs. Hughes "eats it" and laughs, then looks at the camera to acknowledge that we know the truth.

Sleeper Star: This is a bond between Fray as the daring and outspoken Lydia and Wilbraham as the sweet and loving Travis. As things change in Bethan's life, we look forward to seeing how each of them reacts.

Most of the pilot line: Bethan's battle with the fruit stand owner who hates "all the teens who come and try to rob me" is a bit long and slows down the episode a bit.

Our call: Pass it on. In my skin it provides some added substance to the typical coming-of-age story, with mental illness and the desire of most teens to fit in, even if they have to take extreme measures to achieve that goal.

Stream In my skin On Hulu

