Pass it on or skip it?

Right now, the HBO documentary The weight of gold It reminds us that we should be watching the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Instead, the COVID-19 crisis pushed games into 2021, and countless people around the world are facing challenges to their mental health. Decorated Olympian Michael Phelps understands such challenges: In 2018, he revealed that he suffers from ADHD and depression, and once contemplated suicide. His story is the backbone of this documentary, which advocates for increased availability of mental health treatment not only for athletes like himself, but also for anyone experiencing pain, stigma, and a lack of similar resources.

The essence: Phelps leads the charge for multiple athletes to share the extreme emotional roller coaster of competing at the Olympics: Apollo Ohno, Sasha Cohen, Shaun White, Steven Holcomb, Gracie Gold, Katie Uhlaender, Bode Miller, Lolo Jones. The most decorated Olympian in history, Phelps made headlines by winning 28 medals, 23 of them gold, in five Olympic games, and by racking up a couple of charges for drunk driving. Behind the scenes, he was suffering. On television, in a Wheaties box, it's an image of human physical perfection, which makes dealing with mental illness so much worse.

The stories of the other athletes are similar: Years, sometimes decades, of intense focus on an achievement, for example 40 seconds on the speed skating rink for Ohno, can be brutal regardless of the level of achievement. Earn gold, and the descent is horrible. Anything less than gold can make you forget soon. He makes a mistake, and not only do billions of viewers around the world see him, but his failure fuels a predatory media cycle that likes to build a star's potential and criticize it when it doesn't. Imagine dealing with it. Now imagine that you are also hiding a psychological disorder that goes against the archetypal image of the strong and heroic international competitor.

According to those interviewed here, the International Olympic Committee offers little support to its "heroes". Jones openly discusses his financial difficulties: The Committee offers insignificant stipends for athletes in training, and without sponsorship, many are forced to work other jobs; she once served a smoothie to a customer who recognized her from an obstacle course playing on television behind her. Pressured to compete at a high level to keep managers and trainers employed, Uhlaender was strongly discouraged from leaving the exhausting skeleton circuit to visit his dying father; Later, after the suicide of a close friend and fellow Olympian, she asked the Committee for help, was presented with a bureaucratic tangle, and ultimately did not receive it.

Which movies will remind you?: Documentaries Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season and Andy Murray: Coating cover the agonizing prospect of early retirement for upper crust athletes in their 30s; Athlete A plunges into similar waters with respect to the failures of the International Olympic Committee.

Performance worth seeing: Holcomb's involvement here is heartbreaking. And I'll leave it at that.

Memorable dialogue: Phelps contextualizes the film's main message: "Mental health was something I thought about long, long before the virus came."

Our take: This is a cold and harsh look at the reality of life for many Olympians. It demystifies our vision of the competition, with all its ceremonial grandeur, sweeping music, and poignant TV profiles. It takes our perception of these impenetrable sports heroes and turns it upside down. How can top athletes fight so much financially? How can someone who has reached such greatness also reach such depths of despair?

Mental health disorders seem to run counter to what society tells us about extraordinary athletes, but looking back on it, yin and yang fit too closely together: extreme highs and lows followed by extreme lows. It seems obvious now. The weight of gold It exists to remind us of the human cost of world-class sports competition. Interviewees here use unflattering terms to describe the Olympic participation process; it is a talent "conveyor belt" that discards competitors who are past their prime and quickly replaces them with young hopefuls. The system rewards those who set everything aside, and we mean everything; ask Uhlaender, until they are his sport and his sport is them. They lose their sense of identity and of themselves.

And then they lose their health insurance, because they are unemployed.

And then some of them commit suicide.

In voice-over narrations and on-screen interviews, Phelps underscores that Olympic athletes are not alone in dealing with mental health struggles. He acknowledges their privileges (money, status), but claims that people from all walks of life risk being stigmatized if they are open and honest about their problems. The film clarifies this point, stating quietly that an international campaign to increase support and awareness for mental health is more valuable than international multi-sport competitions. "It's okay not to be okay," says Phelps at the conclusion of the documentary, showing resources for civilians and Olympians alike on screen (weightofgoldresources.com and teamusa.org/mentalhealth). Of course, The weight of gold It feels like a PSA. But public service announcements can also be absolutely vital.

Our call: Pass it on. The weight of gold It can make someone feel less alone in their suffering, or it will make you feel deep empathy for those who suffer.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

Stream The weight of gold on HBO Max

