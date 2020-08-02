Pass it on or skip it?

Now on HBO, Jojo Rabbit is a critically divisive, audience-pleasing, satirical, bold, comically tragic film that harasses the Oscars, is an Oscar winner, and therefore very, very interesting. After settling down with some weird indies (Hunting for wild people, What we do in the shadows) and leaping to Marvel Cinematic Universe stardom through Thor: RagnarokTaikia Waititi wrote, directed, and starred in this film set in the last days of Nazi Germany, portraying Adolf Hitler himself, and eventually putting the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay on its shelf. Whether the film is good or bad is almost irrelevant, because reading the previous conglomerate of events that come here and believing that it is not worth watching them seems totally crazy to me.

JOJO RABBIT: TRANSMIT IT OR SKIP IT?

The essence: Joining the Hitler Youth in 1945 would be an act of delusional foolish stupidity, not only because he would be on the abjectly immoral side of World War II, but because by then the Nazis were getting their butts kicked. But the members of that racist Boy Scout organization were impressionable young men with brains not yet fully formed who therefore knew nothing better, not that they had any other choice. This is the case of Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a 10-year-old boy whose father is a soldier (and apparently a deserter) and who proclaims himself a hateful Jew and lover of violence who would love to be a member. from Hitler's personal guard when he grows up and also see Hitler (Waititi) in his room, where they share many conversations about manhood and the like. And yet, Jojo cannot kill a rabbit at the insistence of his advisers from the Hitler Youth camp, and he scoffed and scoffed and scoffed, until an accident with a grenade, and then he scoffed even more for be marked and "ugly".

So a mostly convalescent and limping Jojo is tasked with distributing flyers and sticking posters on the posts by his desperate and almost imperceptible superior, Captain Klenzendorf (Sam Rockwell), somewhat demoralizing considering he would really rather fulfill his Aryan destiny by joining his prepubescent companions in the front line of battle. He lives with his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), who spends her days … well, Jojo is not entirely sure, especially because he is young and stupid, but we, being older and aware of our stupidity, we know, because When they see traitors hanging on the ropes in the town square, he asks, "What did they do?" and she replies sadly: "They did what they could".

Rosie is a wonderful, complex and vibrant human being. She loves her son, she loves to dance, she loves to love; she is also pragmatic, observant, and perversely intelligent. In other words, she's a terrible Nazi and strangely accepts Jojo's bigotry, possibly because she knows that 10-year-olds have interests and then they go on and grow up, and learn things like decency and compassion, unless you & # 39 ; They are the exception, for example, Hitler, who is perpetually atrophied, an intellectual child in Napoleon's boots and pants. She masks, and possibly simply accepts, the anguish of having lost Jojo's older sister by undisclosed means, an event that surely seems to have informed why Jojo hears noises above the underground space of the attic, where Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) is She hides from persecution and / or death camps, and not because she is a diabolical Jew who invades the homes of superior blonde people, but because Rosie hid her there.

Which movies will remind you?: The producersof course. too Moonrise kingdom, Inglorious Bastards, Stalin's death., A Christmas story and E.T..

Performance worth seeing: Johansson's Oscar-nominated performance, for what it's worth, is nuanced in its vitality. Each of her readings and gestures is the act of a woman who tries to keep her focus on love and the brilliance of life, on her firm morality, despite living in a world of overwhelming vicissitude. The characterization is large and charismatic, but also intensely detailed. It is a joy to see her.

Memorable dialogue: Hitler: "Remember, a Jew who lives on your wall is better than two Jews flying with their bat wings, going up and down chimneys eating innocent Nazis."

Also, Rosie: “You drink. Champagne if you are happy. Champagne if you are sad. You drive a car. Play if you want. Own diamonds. Learn how to shoot a gun. You travel to Morocco. Take lovers. Make them suffer. You look a tiger in the eyes. And trust without fear. That's being a woman. "

Our take: Waititi's master shot here holds the perspective of a 10-year-old boy, a period of human development in which the innocent brain is as susceptible to washing as it is to perceiving the world and its many horrors as a place of abstract and comic nonsense. Critics of Jojo Rabbit Mocking his lack of seriousness in the face of the catastrophe, he may miss how the very, very young Jojo is clearly incapable of understanding the physical and ideological enormity of the conflict.

His point of view is strongly influenced by Hitler's demonstration of Hitler, who is a clown in an American Indian headdress, who eats unicorn meat on a silver platter, who describes the Jews in outrageously absurd terms and barking lunatic decrees with dizzying and terrifying fury. that we have seen in old documentaries. The terrifying and petulant fury of the eternal child, possibly the product of the cruelty of others. Waititi is not afraid to dip a spoon in the dark with her characterization of Hitler; it may be bowed and flippant, it may be broad and accommodating, but it may also be deeply satisfying once you stop adopting a defensive posture.

The heart of the film is its contrast of poisonous masculinity, in the form of the last babyman himself, Hitler, and the loving, nurturing spirit of femininity. It doesn't ask any questions about which one is more virtuous. Johansson takes a deep moment from a beautifully written scene in which Rosie smears soot on her face like a beard to act like Jojo's father; In her character, she barks at Jojo and then regrets doing it, a sign of a man, a Nazi soldier, in a crisis of conscience. Rosie doesn't have that inner conflict. She can only show her son the war within his father, and hope that he understands. I think he does, as it softens his view of the teenage Jew hiding upstairs, whom McKenzie gives a lot of complexity of character (which is a wonder in 2018 Leave no trace) The implication here is that the great hardship of the family is not the missing father, but the loss of Jojo's sister and the potential ambrosial wealth of Elsa as her symbolic replacement.

With all this said and in mind, Jojo Rabbit It is a damn delight. What at first seems like a collection of fabulous scenes of depth, comedy, and deep comedy became, in my second vision, more tonally and thematically, especially through its necessary, possibly superficial change from third act to sadder timbre. Waititi does a great satire with the soundtrack of a montage of Hitler Youthies with Tom Waits " I do not want to grow up. He portrays Rockwell and Alfie Allen as almost kissing the Nazis, Archie Yates as Jojo's open-eyed Pollyanna best friend about the Reich and Rebel Wilson as a disposable fraulein prank character, and they're all delightfully spooky. When the Gestapo calls, one owes Heil-Hitler to everyone else in a ridiculous round-robin of forced-worship fascism ("I wish more of our boys had your blind fanaticism," says a creepy Gestapo dummkopf from Jojo).

The movie looks great, clips along the fleet of feet in the wind for a nifty script; It's worth noting that the group of excessive German accents is part of the joke. All this, because Waititi wanted to tell an accessible story and significant. Surely there would be no point in making a film about inclusion and not being inclusive in itself.

Our call: Pass it on. Jojo Rabbit it's consistently fun, but it's also consistently poignant, meaningful, and sneaky feminist.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

