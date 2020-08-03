Pass it on or skip it?

COVID has dominated the minds of Americans for the past six months, and it's easy to forget that one of the biggest problems that divided the public was the Trump administration's immigration policy, where ICE arrested more undocumented immigrants and families were separated. in the US Mexican border It is not that those policies disappeared with the pandemic; in fact, they are even more restrictive. Immigration nation, a six-part docuseries directed by Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, takes a look at current immigration policy from all sides; undocumented immigrants and their families affected by these stricter policies, attorneys who have sworn their careers to help them, and law enforcement officials charged with carrying out these policies, whether or not they agree with them.

Aperture shot: Scenes from lower Manhattan and we heard a radio voice in Spanish about how undocumented immigrants live in fear of being deported, even in sanctuary cities.

The essence: The first episode, titled "Installation of Fear," focuses primarily on ICE, how officers there feel about the people who demonize them, and the operations that were implemented when President Trump extended ICE's mandate in 2018. Also under Trump The agency has hired and trained more than 10,000 recruits and has expanded its reach.

Under previous administrations, the mandate was for ICE to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants who committed serious and violent crimes. Trump's new policy gave zero tolerance to all "alien fugitives", whether they committed a serious crime or not, whether they were convicted or not. And if an ICE team charged with arresting the immigrant arrests "collaterals," that is, undocumented immigrants with clean records who are in the room at the time of arrest, so be it.

During the first nine days of April 2018, Operation "Keep Safe" brought together hundreds of undocumented immigrants, more than agents have seen in the past. As the filmmakers follow a few agents and supervisors during their raids, they discover that ICE cannot arrest anyone if they are not allowed to enter the person's residence, and are trained to simply say "Police" to gain access. They also find a mix of agents; some who appear to be very happy to arrest people who violated the law, some who adamantly say they are just doing their job and follow current policy, and some who resign themselves to that and wish their agency was not so aggressive.

We also take a look at what's happening on the United States-Mexico border, listening to two men who had their children taken from them when they were arrested trying to cross illegally. When Trump, under immense pressure, repeals the separation policy, the men are reunited with their children, but not after months of trauma for both parents and their children.

Our take: Netflix's description Immigration nation explains that the docuseries are supposed to have an objective view of all sides of our immigration policy. But we all know that even the best documentary filmmakers have biases that can be seen through editing and what they consider the most provocative scenes that make the final cut. This show, at least the first episode, shows it, but the bias they exhibit may depend on your point of view.

Most of the ICE agents that the filmmakers followed for the first episode (whose last names were drawn up in the squads that identified them) were callous at best, almost racist at worst. Scott, a deputy director of the field office, happily shoots a video of the arrested man at the top of the episode and laughs when he sends it to his supervisors. Then we overheard him on the radio giving an order to an agent who just ended up telling the field producer that he didn't believe in arresting "collaterals" for doing exactly that, "at least two." "That's kind of fucking stupid," the agent tells the crew, amazed that Scott didn't know or care that the agent was being filmed.

Another agent mentions that she never engages in separating the children from the parents because they are in the city and not on the border, then we immediately cut off seeing her arrest a father while his little daughter cried, not knowing when or if she will see his father again. As much as it may seem that filmmakers try to portray ICE agents as humans who are only doing one job, their biases show when they show agents who actually seem to have human souls by briefly questioning what they are doing, such as when a Latino a detainee asks the officer what country he is from, and he says "That is irrelevant," and looks into the distance with minimal guilt.

Now, we do not believe that the prejudices shown in the first episode diminish the power to see these immigrants being detained by ICE agents dressed in military gear, hearing a "guarantee" that tells their lawyer that if they return home they will be killed in the country or hearing the heartbreak of the parents who were detained at the border when they separated from their children and knew where they were being held. But we have a particular point of view and that is what affected the way we react to the episode.

If your thoughts are more sympathetic to immigrants, then the whole episode will hit you hard. If your views are more sympathetic to law enforcement, then, well, you might be more than angry when the episode ends. Either way, it had an impact, which is always what a documentary filmmaker hopes to achieve.

Sex and skin: Nothing.

Farewell Shot: We see one of the parents separated from their children reunited with their daughter. They get on a bus in Texas to go where they are staying while their case unfolds. The bus is full, so the daughter sits in the back and the father sits a few rows above. We see the happy look on the father's face, but the camera focuses on the daughter's empty gaze, a gaze that says this meeting can be very temporary.

Sleeper Star: This is not the type of documentary that has a sleeping star.

Most of the pilot line: For some reason, the radio voiceovers sound obviously false. I'm not sure why the filmmakers took that route given their liberal use of archival footage from CNN and elsewhere.

Our call: Pass it on. Immigration nation It has a powerful hit, closely showing people affected by the Trump administration's immigration policy. But how you feel about docuseries will depend on where you fall in the debate.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting, and technology, but he's not kidding himself: he's a television junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, VanityFair.com, Playboy.com, Fast Company.com, RollingStone.com, Billboard, and elsewhere.

Stream Immigration nation On Netflix

