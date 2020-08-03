Pass it on or skip it?

Shhhh Ordinary love It's on Hulu. It is a calm, quiet, intimate, subtle, reflective drama. Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson play a retired couple in Ireland. She is diagnosed with breast cancer. It is something they have to deal with. Treatments, surgery, medication. Will they overcome it? You really don't have much choice, do you?

The essence: Joan (Manville) and Tom (Neeson) regularly walk – they are quick hikes but, at age 60, these folks are a little beyond sweaty vigor. They tease a little; They hold hands. Later, they watch television, their feet tangled on the stool. Are you ever going to remove the Christmas decorations? She placed them, it makes sense to knock them down. They laugh. He takes a shower and feels something unusual on the side of his breast. She asks him to feel it. It's nothing. You'll see the doctor tomorrow, then.

The doctor confirms that it is nothing and schedules him an appointment at the hospital for further tests. Tom leads her. They have to pay for parking at the hospital, Tom complains; I would reply that if he lived in the United States, his parking lot would be validated, but the appointment could bankrupt him, but perhaps that is irrelevant. She has a biopsy; between tests, they drink tea in the hospital cafeteria and argue about perhaps leaving the tea and eating better. That's something for you to hit me with a stick at, Tom says with slight mischief in his tone. The test results are not good, but they could be worse. On a scale of one to five, Joan is a three. Three is closer to five, she says, but Tom says that doesn't make sense, because one is as close to three as three to five. She needs a lumpectomy, then chemotherapy treatments, then they will talk about a double mastectomy. He will be there with her every moment, he says. "Every moment," he says.

They sit, worried. Joan says she wants to say something strange, and Tom replies that she won't think it is strange. "I'm glad our Debbie isn't here to go through this," she says. On the day of your first surgery, you are concerned that you are late. Tom had to feed the fish. "Rinse it off," she says. "I will blush you"He says, prickly, playful, defensive. Coincidentally, it's his daughter's birthday. Joan insists that Tom can leave her in the hospital and have enough time to visit Debbie's grave before the surgery is over. He reluctantly agrees She insists that she not tell Debbie that she has cancer, and he reluctantly agrees as well. However, she unburdened herself at the tombstone, talking about Joan's cancer, saying she didn't want me to mention it, even saying how weird it was. it feels to speak before a grave.

Joan's surgery went quite well. Bulk, larger than expected, but disappeared. Some lymph nodes missing. She stays the night. He goes home, finds the fish, dead. He pulls it out with his hand. Rinse it off. Crying He goes to the pet store. He has to replace the fish so the wife doesn't notice, he says. Does she love the fish? Asks the employee. Hates, he says. He lifts her up. The doctor says that Joan does not have cancer. So why do you need chemotherapy? Asks Tom. To kill any cancer cells that may still be in your body. So she is not cancer free, he argues. You are embarrassing, says Joan. There's more to this movie, but I can't give it away. You should see it for yourself.

Which movies will remind you?: Manville we remember for being impressive in performance in Ghost Thread, and this is equally rich. This is Neeson in his Kinsey powers not the Taken Gruffster action of the past few days. The movie itself is a cancer / disease plot similar to, I don't know, The fault in our stars, The farewell, Funny people, 50/50 maybe and Still aliceexcept it's Alzheimer's, not cancer.

Performance worth seeing: Neeson and Manville are two leather chairs that have been in the studio for decades, and the world wouldn't be right if they ever split up.

Memorable dialogue: "How's Tom doing?" Joan's doctor asks.

"Same thing," she replies. "He is Tom all the time."

Sex and skin: Yes, Tom and Joan still have sex. They are very much in love. We see a little, but not much. Also, this is a European movie and not an American movie, we actually see the breasts that need surgery.

Our take: What wonderfully modulated and vivid performances these are. There is enough joy in Joan and Tom's life together to make us wonder if maybe they got married later in life, but no, they have been together since the Big Bang, more or less, and I pieced together what happened: they got married. Maybe she was 30 years old, she had a lovely and bright daughter, and after her death, they grieved, they fought, they surely fought each other, it was so intense, but finally they fought to return to a deep and loving place where they can be reasonably happy and even talk openly about Debbie without reopening big wounds.

None of this is detailed in the script, but I saw it in the inflections and inferences of Neeson and Manville. At the hospital, they see Peter (David Wilmot), Debbie's former teacher. He was arrogant, they remember, but if he's in the oncology room, then they should say hi, Joan says. He found out about Debbie and says he is sorry. Her cancer is terminal; his partner, Steve (Amit Shah), can't deal with it, so he stays in the cafe. Peter and Joan speak regularly. Tom spends time next to Joan, and also in the cafe, where he sees Steve from across the room. When he finally gets close to Steve, they talk, because they need to talk to each other, we're sorry. Back at Tom and Joan's house, the camera slowly moves through empty rooms like a ghost.

Sorry for going back to the description, but Ordinary love It is so fascinating in its nuance, that it has no reason to be more than a story of life and death, avoiding the false histrionic crying of 10 handkerchiefs. I have said a lot about it; there is much more to say about it. Much more. However, it does not meander without definition. There is an arch, but small, because our lives tend to be collections of arches, and we will never be able to see the general arch of ourselves unless there is an afterlife. So we will consider this arc in which Tom and Joan are located, and we will see their great defects and assets as humans, and we wish them the best. This is not an extraordinary story (but you knew it; read the title) but the relationship here is absolutely extraordinary.

Our call: Pass it on. Lesley Manville. We are here for her.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

Stream Ordinary love on hulu

