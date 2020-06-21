Pass it on or skip it?

The restart of Perry Mason It's had an interesting story. When this version of HBO was first announced four years ago, True detective EP Nic Pizzolatto was slated to write it and Robert Downey, Jr. was set to play the lead role. But that went down the road; Not only have different writers joined, but Downey has also retired, replaced by Matthew Rhys. Will this new version make you want to see the old version of Raymond Burr or can it stand on its own?

Aperture shot: A man walks down a dark Los Angeles street with a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms. He is walking towards the Angels Flight Railway.

The essence: The person holding the baby is not the baby's father. He puts the baby in the stroller and calls the baby's parents, Matthew and Emily Dodson (Nate Corddry and Gayle Rankin), telling them where he is in exchange for a $ 100,000 ransom, which is a large amount of money in 1931. When the Dodson however, enter the train car and discover that their baby is dead, with their eyes sewn shut.

Meanwhile, private investigator Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) and his sometimes partner Pete Strickland (Shea Whigham) are watching over a rather outspoken movie comedy star whose studio hired Mason to see if he's violating the moral clause of his contract. The couple follow the star in Mason's rickety milk truck, who lives on the largely missing dairy farm of his family, and Mason finds him eating food from the crotch of the study's best young star. After taking pictures, the flat star chases the truck, completely naked.

He returns to the farm, where one of his two emaciated cows has arrived at the airport that is being built around his farm. The owner of the airport, Lupe (Veronica Falcón), still wants to buy Mason, but he refuses. Instead, she goes to his house and screws him so hard that he falls between his twin bed and the wall.

When Mason returns from retrieving the cow, he sees Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan (John Lithgow) in his living room. E.B. He often hired Mason to investigate the cases he faces, but has not called Mason in a while. But now he has a big one: the Dodson case, which he received through a powerful connection in an evangelical church, Herman Baggerly (Robert Patrick). Mason and E.B. He will meet Baggerly with E.B.'s assistant Della Street (Juliet Rylance); Mason tells Baggerly directly that he would not trust the Los Angeles police to investigate this case properly.

Their concerns are confirmed when LAPD detectives in the case, Holcomb (Eric Lange) and Ennis (Andrew Howard), begin to single out Matthew Dodson as the culprit. Mason is not so sure, and especially does not believe it after talking to Emily Dodson in private. And he especially doesn't believe it after talking to people in and around Los Angeles flight stations, and after the detective almost hit him when Mason stumbles upon his surveillance spot. To continue her research, she pays her morgue source to give her access to the baby's body so she can cut the thread used to sew her eyes open.

With the case study, he tries to take advantage of the images of the star to get more money out of the study. But instead of more money, the studio invites them to their year-end party so the studio director can take him to an empty sound stage, give him the $ 200 they agreed to ("Less $ 199 for all the shit," the studio director says) and burn his gun muzzle to his chest just in case.

So not only do we see that there may be some unexpected connections to the case, but a drunk Mason sees something in his files that he has never noticed before.

Our take: It has been said that this Perry Mason The series is closer to the character created by Erle Stanley Gardner in his pulp fiction novels than to the more famous lawyer played by Aaron Burr in the 1957-66 CBS series and television movies in the 1980s and 1990s. But that's not it is entirely accurate; The series, written by Rollin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, is not only set in the Los Angeles era of depression, but Mason is an oppressed P.I. instead of a lawyer. And while there are some household names in the first episode, any resemblance to Raymond Burr's Perry Mason is entirely a coincidence.

However, once you've forgotten, the current iteration of Perry Mason It is a fascinating spectacle on many levels. The style of the show is not neo-noir, it is pure noir, if that term exists. The images are dark, the themes are dark, and the characters are dark. And it seems like there couldn't be anyone better to play this version of Perry Mason than Rhys.

Rhys has demonstrated, through his Emmy-winning role as Phillip Jennings in The Americans, that he can transmit multiple layers of pathos across his face, and the downtrodden Mason is right at his wheelhouse. He's especially powerful when he's on the phone with his ex-wife, drunkenly begging her to put his son on the phone, even though it's after midnight on New Year's Day. There is pain in his life, from his broken family to the failure to maintain his parents' farm to the way he was dishonorably discharged from the military during World War I.

It fits so well that it seems almost remarkable that Robert Downey, Jr. (which is an EP alongside his wife Susan) was originally supposed to play Mason, when the series was to be written by Nic Pizzolatto. As great as Downey is, we just can't see him playing this version of Mason as well as Rhys.

Rhys has been surrounded by a fantastic cast; His Emmy-winning companion Lithgow is his usual forceful but forceful presence, and we have yet to see the third Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany, who plays Sister Alice, a nun who has almost cult following in the church of Baggerly.

But a cast filled with Emmy winners is nothing without a good story, and Mason's background is also backed by a good mystery. At first it may seem like a whimsical standard, but as we get to the end of the episode, we realize that there are many more threads in the Dodson case. Why were the Dodsons, a middle-class couple, being extorted for so much money? What is Baggerly's incentive to solve this case? And why are the cops so eager to attribute this to Matthew Dodson? And how does the case study that Mason is following fit, or is it just something else that makes Mason such a sad figure?

It will be interesting to follow all this, but Rhys performance is what helped us get started.

Sex and skin: We see the rough sex between Lupe and Mason, and the food-based oral sex that Mason watches during his surveillance.

Farewell Shot: Mason places the files from his Dodson case on his floor, looks at the thread he cut from the body and a photo of a turtle sculpture he shot in the boy's room. "He liked turtles," he murmurs, repeating something the boy's mother told him.

Sleeper Star: In any version of Perry MasonDella Street's role has always been thankless, and Juliet Rylance does her best with him, keeping Mason in his place and providing information for the critical case. We wonder how big their turnout will be as the series progresses.

Most of the pilot line: Nothing really.

Our call: Pass it on. Matthew Rhys powerful performance is the main reason to see this reboot of Perry MasonBut the mystery is intriguing enough to warrant seeing all of the show's excellent performances.

METACRICAL SCORE: 90

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenthood, and technology, but he's not kidding himself: he's a television junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, VanityFair.com, Playboy.com, Fast Company.com, RollingStone.com, Billboard, and elsewhere.

