Pass it on or skip it?

Now on HBO, Doctor Sleep Director's Cut It offers almost 30 minutes of material that is not in the theatrical version, recording one hair for three hours. If that's not hard enough to swallow, it's a sequel to The brilliant, one of the most terrifying movies ever made; the only person he doesn't like is Stephen King, who wrote the novel and rightly finds it impossible to divorce himself from his perspective. He also wrote the novel. Dream doctor, which was probably more justifiable than a sequel to an undisputed classic movie. So was horror director Mike Flanagan's task of adapting the King sequel worthy, or is it doomed to pale forever by comparison?

The essence: Never forget: Danny Torrance's father tried to kill him and his mother. He did not speak for a long time after that traumatic incident at the Overlook Hotel, when he also learned that he was telepathic: he has "the glow," as they say. Thirty years later, Danny is now just Dan (Ewan McGregor), an alcoholic at heart. After a bar fight and a daunting one-night stand, he steals a few dollars from his host overnight and buys a bus ticket wherever he takes him.

He ends up in Frazier, New Hampshire, away from the snowy Colorado spot of the Overlook; away from Florida, where his mother continued to raise him but was never able to look him in the eye again; but forever close to their crazy and drunk father and the things that were chasing them at the hotel. Fresh from the bus, Billy (Cliff Curtis) approaches him, a kind man who recognizes the face of a fellow addict. Billy finds Dan a place to stay, takes him to an AA meeting, and gets a job cleaning floors in a hospice, where Dan is dubbed Doctor Sleep by a dying man comforted by Dan's soft voice inside his head. He advances another eight years, and Dan is clean and together, keeping the ghosts of the Overlook locked in boxes in his mind (and that's perhaps more literal than you think).

Elsewhere. A group of claims Close to the darkIsh nomads surround a girl with the intention of kidnapping and, we soon learn, consuming her. They are known as the true knot, led by Rose (Rebecca Ferguson of the last two Mission Impossibles), a confident and evil hippie witch wearing a Babadook hat and knows the key to immortality: inhaling the "vapor" or the breath of dying children with the glitter. They travel the country, hunting telepathic children to satiate their eternal hunger and prolong their lives.

Elsewhere again. Kyliegh Curran plays Abra, like in "Cadabra," who has been scaring her parents since she was five, playing the piano remotely from upstairs. Now 13, she senses other psychically talented children across the country and, most of all, detects when Rose and company. take another victim. She approaches Dan through the ether, her communications manifesting on her blackboard. Rose feels that Abra is more powerful than most. The danger is near. Danny tells Abra to be safe and not to use his gifts, as he did for so long. It is bad advice, because the Knot must be stopped. Was there ever any doubt that we would return to Outlook before this plot comes to an end?

Which movies will remind you?: In the realm of probably unnecessary high-profile sequels to classic movies, Dream doctor exists between the median 2010: the year we make contact and almost neoclassical Blade Runner 2049.

Performance worth seeing: It is fair to say the cold in the air of Dream doctor it would be considerably mitigated without the charismatic and unpleasant characterization of Rose of Ferguson.

Memorable dialogue: "We are all dying. The world is a great hospice with fresh air." – Dan Torrance's realistic / fatalistic worldview for adults

Sex and skin: It is not too spoiler to say that we are aware of a new complete frontal cut through the old woman of the desiccated bathtub.

Our take: Disclosure: I've only seen the director's cut from Dream doctor. Full disclosure: I consider The brilliant One of the best movies ever made. Fuller Revelation: I'm among the portion of viewers who reluctantly sat down watching an almost indefensible sequel to a perfect movie, arms folded, frowning, hoping to be impressed by the guy who directed Ouija: origin of evil.

Full disclosure: I am old enough to admit the crime of unwarranted cynicism. Doctor Sleep Director's Cut It is surprisingly good, rich in psychological depth, significant characters, exquisitely modulated tone, and a few moments of fascinating terror. Your callbacks to The brilliant They range from the cast of Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall look-alikes to reworking archetypal scenes and retrieving iconic ghosts to stand on That Carpet, all sorts of things that should inspire fans to burn him as the Wicker Man.

But crucially Dream doctor he doesn't rely on those things, at least not too much. Even at three difficult hours to handle, the film is fascinating and consistent, a close-knit combination of three stories: The Knot, Abra and Dan, in a narrative that ruminates and propels exactly when necessary, and is peppered with memorably horror sequences disturbing. . It not only makes you long for the original; It is very remarkable, it almost stands on its own.

Our call: Pass it on. Dream doctorThe deep psychological metaphors and the thoughtful subtext, about the human need to hug others and allow them to help you bear your burdens, rather than offset their attempts to revive the old demons we love so much because they are so scary. .

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

