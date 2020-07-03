Pass it on or skip it?

Netflix Original Movie Desperados He spends most of his 105 minutes challenging us not to call it the English translation of his title. The comedy of the first feature film LP stars exSNLer Nasim Pedrad as an unfortunate woman in, well, everything, making her the etymological derivation of the English translation of her title. Will his attempt to change his fortune be funny or just, well, you know, insert the etymological derivation of the English translation of his title here?

‘DESPERADOS’: TRANSMIT IT OR SKIP IT?

The essence: We meet Wesley (Pedrad) when a nun is interviewing her for a counselor job at a Catholic school. She wanders tangentially, over and over, upside down in a joyous pro-masturbation treatise. Wesley, I mean, not the nun. Perhaps it goes without saying that she doesn't get the concert. This is her life in the microcosm: she can't seem to succeed being herself a little out of the ordinary. He has no job or romantic interests, and his adorable little apartment is littered with dead plants, bills with PAST DUE notices on envelopes, a collection of bridesmaid glasses, and egg-freezing brochures from fertility clinics. While visiting her best friends Brooke (Anna Camp) and Kaylie (Sarah Burns), a strong wind hits and strikes lightning in her car – her life is so stark right now, even her Toyota gets some pole, and can't .

A friend prepares her for a blind date with Sean (Lamorne Morris), who ends after about 10 seconds, because she talks without thinking about the issues of weddings and children. She snorts onto the sidewalk, stumbles and is shocked, and wakes up to a grim image of sports agent Jared (Robbie Amell). A burly, bearded gentleman who identifies himself as the first to respond but who is not as conventionally attractive as Jared suggests that he go to the hospital, but no, he would rather accept Jared's invitation to go home with him. The good thing is that he is not disgusting, because she is already crazy about the boy, literally, with the ice pack on his head and all that.

Wesley and Jared enjoy a month of happiness, joining their first night doing hello horizontally on a bed of rose petals. But five days go by and Wesley hasn't heard a sound, so she, Brooke, and Kaylie drink several glasses of wine and compose a nasty email that insults him for the size of his eggplant emoji and his dead father. And you wouldn't know, as soon as they hit the SEND button, Jared calls – he's been in a coma for five days after a car accident in Mexico. Total whoopsias. So Wesley tells her two best friends to do what anyone would do in this situation: take a trip to Mexico, where she will grab Jared's laptop and delete the email before he sees it, a plan that will skyrocket without a incident only. dolphin hump, some pedophile accusation, or an incredibly casual encounter with Sean, right? I never say never.

Which movies will remind you?: This is a direct Girls Tour scam a Bridesmaids break and enter a Bad mothers burgle.

Performance worth seeing: Morris is surprisingly strong in a movie that is not worth the effort. It probably helps that the script saddles you up with the least amount of excruciating and mortifying scenes.

Memorable dialogue: We are going to play a game of decontextualizing a shameful movie quote through a line spoken by an employee of the Mexican resort: "And I assure you that your dildo will not be let in!"

Sex and skin: When Wesley is forced to meander through the resort in an accidental state of total nudity, the film strategically places the props in the foreground so we can't see its parts, an ancient visual comedy chestnut that deserves to be thrown into the open fire.

Our take: This excruciatingly silly and horribly annoying film is an endless display of Human People Do Not Act Like This. Desperados It is packed with witty and crazy lies that include, but are not limited to: Wesley receiving a belt in the face with an erect porpoise in slow motion. Wesley is electrocuted. Wesley is thrown into the Mexican prison. Wesley's battery-powered intimacy wand (wink) is under public scrutiny. Wesley was repeatedly accused of trying to seduce a 12-year-old boy. Wesley continually insists that Kaylie's cat looks like Hitler. I have stated many times before that animated floating text and email visuals are a sign of a terrible movie, but I hereby add all of the above to the list.

Every joke here hits like a Gong show balanced hammer with extreme prejudice. It is directed with the technical veracity of a Happy Madison production. It appears to have been edited with a melon baller. He has the shameless chutzpah to make "ow my balls" a shot. It mixes Sex and the city talk of filthy women, incessant slapstick and apathetic stabbings in satire (for example, a cameo by Heather Graham as a new-era "Goop wannabe" guru) without the slightest hint of originality or inspiration. The cast does what it can with a horrible script with failed attempts at politically incorrect comedy, but it's like trying to start a car without keys, a steering column, or an engine. I commend Lamorne Morris for trying to bring this back to Earth with a certain pragmatic charm, but the poor boy is hanging from a blimp heading straight for the sun.

Our call: SKIP IT. Desperados it's a bad bad bad bad bad bad bad movie. Bad.

