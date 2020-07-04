Pass it on or skip it?

Now the HBO broadcast is a sports comedy for kids The Futbolisimos, which is translated not very clearly from Spanish as Football player, which, for Americans, you should probably read The Soccerest. Anyway, it implies that someone / thing is more futbol / football / soccer than other futbol / football / soccer competitors, although if you watch the movie, you will learn that their self-proclaimed "futbolisimos" are not the best in the sport. , but rather, an irregular group of misfits fighting for their lives to win a single game lest their team be banished to the void, and is that the wind, or are you already sighing deeply?

The essence: There is a boy named Paco (Julio Bohigas-Couto), but the other children call him Pakito, who sounds like Paquito or poquito, all of which is basically a way of saying he is small. He loves soccer, but he is lousy at penalty kicks. Too bad, there is a compilation of YouTube videos of all its powerful smells, glitches and deviations, and it has views in all six figures. He is 11 years old, and his narrative implies that he mostly just keeps going when everyone else teases him. He has a slightly delinquent older brother; her father (Joaquín Reyes) is a dumb policeman; Her mother (Carmen Ruiz) is an exuberant soccer fan who goes so crazy that she ends up screaming and yelling words and forcing others to cover their mouths before the movie becomes a PG-13.

Pakito plays for the Soto Alto Soccer Club, where Toni (Marcos Milara) is the very beautiful star. Pakito's sports friends are little Anita (Samantha Jaramillo), an unlikely backup goalkeeper, and Ocho (Pablo Isabel), among a few others, all dedicated to saving their mediocre team before the school principal replaces the program with a choir club. For obscure, possibly completely useless reasons, this won't happen if they win just one of their next three games. They bring a kind of ringtone to Helena (Milene Mayer), who is really good, like, she can really dribble the ball and all that. She is Pakito's neighbor, and he pretends he hasn't noticed her, even though he's really noticed her, really. And it is a pity that Toni rushes to kiss her first. But Pakito just rolls with him, like he could roll a soccer ball, until he steps on it and goes to hell or the moon.

Soto Alto seems reasonably able to save himself, until the first game begins to stink of fish. The referee hits the deck halfway, and his replacement seems hell-bent on making sure they lose. Game two, same stage, the same asshole came up to greet each goal for dubious reasons. So Pakito and Helena conduct an investigation into this curious conspiracy, setting up a store in a nearby abandoned creepy house and investigating clumsy adults who might benefit from such a scheme. And they need to start it before the last game, which is VICTORY OR DEATH.

Which movies will remind you?: The Futbolisimos comes from a long line of children's comedies from misfit-loser-return sport team, from The bad news bears to Mighty ducks to football movies like the Steve Guttenberg vehicle The great green and the Will Ferrell vehicle Kicking and screaming. It is also based on a series of books, so you have some Weak childisms too.

Performance worth seeing: If memory works, and believe me, I tried to forget everything about this movie. Mayer is the only member of the cast who is not asked to do silly and embarrassing things.

Memorable dialogue: Should I transcribe the dialogue of Pakito's teacher, who has a lisp, and his vocal affectations are directly translated in the subtitles? Is this where I mention that Pakito's mother's catchphrase is "Baloney!", Or that the smartest line in the entire movie is "You have 15 minutes to a quarter of an hour to get here"?

Sex and skin: None.

Our take: The Futbolisimos Disney Channel's formula boils down to its more comical and hopelessly comical components: antics, crazy antics, chintzy visuals (resemble Snapchat filters), and dumb characters, except dumb characters aren't dumb enough to be interesting or memorable. The film is affected by a relentless heist, an intrusive musical score that is stamped into every scene, and the placement of specific fast food chain products most evident since Mac and I.

Director Miguel Angel Lamata cradles the bright and colorful aesthetic of a million children's films before, which is his most professional aspect. Otherwise, it's full of scenes stapled together with little care for continuity. He drags us through yet another great game sports plot to the last minute and leans against the usual musical montage and cut fantasy junk. Children are whips and adults are lumps, and poor Pakito never becomes the lovable Charlie Brownish protagonist he needs to be. If you're not eight years old, all this will rub you like a freshly sharpened cheese grater, except it's also terribly boring, and that's where my simile fails.

Our call: SKIP IT. The Futbolisimos Pelé's bicycle kick is hardly preferable to the skull.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

