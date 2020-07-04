Pass it on or skip it?

In celebration of Independence Day, HBO debuted Halfway, the action-packed dramatization of a crucial WWII battle, led by the man behind, um, Independence Day. Question: Is there anyone who really likes Roland Emmerich movies, which mainly consist of large-scale disaster blockbusters added to CG like 2012, Day after tomorrow and the indefensibly lifeless Godzilla restart? Some hate them; most accept them with a shrug and dismiss them as flimsy escapism. So we'll see how it goes with the exhibition by the German director of American patriotism rah-rah.

& # 39; HALF ROAD & # 39;: TRANSMIT IT OR SKIP IT?

The essence: December 1937. Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto (Etsusushi Toyokawa) poses a threat to US intelligence officer Edwin Layton (Patrick Wilson): threaten our oil reserves and we will attack. Almost exactly four years later, you know very well what is going on: the Japanese bomb the US naval base at Pearl Harbor. The United States is officially at war. A series of small key missions occurred, but the big one would occur in June 1942, when the US intelligence boys discovered that the Japanese were playing on the Midway Atoll and staged a surprise attack on the Naval fleet of the bad guys.

There were a few guys involved in this. Some were superiors, for example Layton, who works to overcome his intelligence failures at Pearl Harbor, and falls in love with Admiral Chester Nimitz (Woody Harrelson in a distracted white hair) to discover the possible plans of the Japanese Navy. William "Bull" Halsey (Dennis Quaid) commands an aircraft carrier full of brave boys ready to pilot planes and guide submarines and launch torpedoes and machine guns and drop bombs, and generally kick Japanese butts.

The key among those below is Dick Best (Ed Skrein), an airhead pilot who flies as if he doesn't care if he lives or dies, possibly because his best friend was killed in Pearl Harbor; Dick has a wife (Mandy Moore) and a daughter at home, worried and worried. It gradually rises in rank, as does its commander, Wade McClusky (Luke Evans). Bruno Gaido (Nick Jonas) shows insane bravery in battle and jumps from the deck to the cockpit gunner. Jimmy Doolittle (Aaron Eckhart) leads a foray into Tokyo resulting in a hard landing in China. What are the chances of all these guys living this heartbreaking battle? Never tell me the odds.

Which movies will remind you?: Well you got 1976 Halfway with its cast of no one, including Heston, Fonda, Coburn and Mifune; and the sequences of the Japanese war strategists rip a page from Torah! Torah! Torah!.

But the true point of reference is more obvious. Emmerich directing a movie about the Battle of Midway is like Michael Bay doing one about the attack on Pearl Har … oh. Right. Well, in Emmerich's defense, directors with little sense of taste or decorum should at least follow up with dramatizations of events that are more triumphant than tragedy.

Performance worth seeing: Has Emmerich ever allowed any cast member to fight through his expensive visual effects displays and show some humanity with some level of depth or nuance? No not yet.

Memorable dialogue: Choose these generic quotes by generic characters: "GOD DAMN, BETTER DICK". "GOD BLESS THE CHILDREN." "YOU ALWAYS WANTED TO BE A HERO, NOW IS YOUR CHANCE." "HELL WITH HIM – FOLLOW ME, GUYS!"

Sex and skin: None.

Our take: Halfway It is an exhausting film, from its adherence to the broader facts of history, to its solid performances, and its not always completely false CGI battle sequences. Emmerich gets into a lot of stuff, keeping up the fast pace for 138 minutes. Includes everything we expect from cornball rah-rah war movies: Sequences of dive bomb pilots gritting their teeth as they move with the joystick. Shut up for strategic gatherings or home registrations where frowning women make sandwiches for their stressed friends. Speeches go find them. So many speeches come and go. And the wowers fired large-scale battles full of smoke, vibrant artillery, and explosives peppered with the usual exhortations: "ENTRANTE", "TAKE MY TAIL", "THIS IS FOR THE PEARL", co-pilots yelling altimeter readings, etc.

Halfway it's exactly the kind of movie in which a Japanese commander says, "We'll crush them" milliseconds before the roar of unexpected American fighter jets clears and gets closer, a cliche that fails to wake us up to cheer us up as Emmerich expects. The film does not overlook the mass death of the Japanese as entertainment, so their jingoism is somewhat muted, and that might be the best compliment I can give it.

He remains somewhat competent, though Emmerich and screenwriter Wes Tooke shorthand details on why and where; The narration gives us a bunch of subtitles that tell us how many miles this place is from another place without bothering to orient ourselves properly. It breaks through: Doolittle-led raid sequence feels thrown for no logical reason, properly and repetitively, more focused on bravery shows enriched with bad dialogue delivered through Quaid's cartoon frog, generic hoo-rah-isms Lucas and Skrein's weapon. Joomie 'Joisey without a silly tone. There is no real depth to these characters, all based on true war heroes. Maybe they deserve better. But this maddeningly average movie does them justice enough without really elevating their heroism to a deep level. He tells us their names, but does not compel us to remember them.

Our call: SKIP IT. Just because a movie is fully viewable doesn't mean it's particularly good.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

