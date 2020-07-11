Pass it on or skip it?

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, Nursery it's another movie that takes on an extra layer of meaning of accidental-slash-matching quarantine. Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, it is a high-concept horror parable in which a couple is trapped in a house, a house in an endless suburb of identical houses, a surreal setting that is a part of Escher's painting, a part of the story of Sartre's hell. However, you will be happy to know that it is ultimately too strange to reflect too much of our current reality.

& # 39; VIVERO & # 39;: TRANSMIT IT OR SKIP IT?

The essence: Gemma (Imogen Poots) is a teacher and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) is in charge of maintaining the school, and they are in love. They want to buy a house, perhaps a quaint little place in the suburbs. A store announces a development called Yonder, but the agent, Martin (Jonathan Aris), is like a Zorbulon alien trying to imitate human courtesy. But he is a persuasive an alien from Zorbulon trying to imitate human courtesy, and they follow him to the house, number 9, a cute two-story mint green with a neat astroturf patio among many, many, many cute mint green two floors with neat courtyard astroturf. It is not their problem, but Martin disappears and they cannot find a way out of the labyrinthine subdivision, and there is no cell phone signal to use the GPS, and then they run out of gas. Right in front of number 9.

They eat the contents of the welcome pack: unflavored strawberries and champagne. Then they sleep. In the morning, they climb the backyard fence behind the backyard fence, following the sun, which hangs like artificial light in an artificial sky over an artificial world. The sun goes down, and wearily jump one more fence and there they are, back at number 9. But at least there is a box of food. And another box arrives with a baby inside. "RAISE THE CHILD AND BE RELEASED," says the label. Well then.

The child grows fast. By day 98, the boy (Senan Jennings) is the size of a six-year-old, maybe seven-year-old, and looks like a mini Martin clone, down to the white collared shirt buttoned up. Hmm A box of food appears on the street every morning. The boy screams piercingly until there is enough milk in his cornflakes. His voice sounds disembodied, like that of an older man pumped to a speaker in his throat. Imitates Gemma and Tom's conversations with affected tones. How they got to day 98 without murdering him, well maybe we shouldn't go there. Tom begins to dig a hole in the yard and is obsessed with finding out where it leads. He works and works, and Gemma "cares" for the child, like a good classic hetero-suburban couple driven mad by societal norms. But obviously there is a game to play here, right? Are they going to win? Power they win? Is there ever an end or an escape?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywzmicMitN0 (/ embed)

Which movies will remind you?: Eisenberg is often drawn to independent projects like this and The double. The world they live in is like a haunted and empty place. Truman Show. The look-ma-an-allegory! concept brings to mind the recent Netflix yuckfest The platform. And drama of psycho torture of endless maze Cube It is a clear point of reference.

Performance worth seeing: The creepy kid thing is cliche now, but at least this concept offers a remake, and Jennings is inspired enough to miss us until the nervous giggles escape.

Memorable dialogue: Gemma puts the dead in a blank expression when she opens the box and picks up the baby: "It's a boy."

Sex and skin: Gemma and Tom briefly glimpse a bare, mid-hump butt.

Our take: Be Nursery go crazy, or bring out the crazy that's already inside us? Yes! If you've ever felt cornered, tempted, or mocked by the routine of school, work, marriage, domestic, childish, waking up, working, eating, TV, sleeping, Life Itself routine, well, here is a cynical satire to enjoy almost . !

However, I don't know if it's more than that. Part of the reason the movie keeps us watching is to see if screenwriter Garret Shanley can successfully write his way out of the maze, and for the most part he does, in a way that seems predictable in retrospect, but drops small clues and attractive details here and there to stoke the embers of our curiosity.

Finnegan draws robust performances from Poots and Eisenberg, and maintains a simple yet effective visual aesthetic, disturbing us with a deliberately artificial facsimile of a suburban grid. It also features a couple of truly chilling horror sequences to balance the lightness of its overtly ominous concept. You will want him to be a little more committed to scare us, to make us laugh, to make us question what modern society has wrought in the human soul, or perhaps you wish the allegory is not such a direct blow to the nose. But ultimately, it is admirable in its ambition and adherence to haunting rarity.

Our call: Pass it on. Nursery It is a slightly above average entry into the moral myth horror comedy genre with great symbolism and slightly more ambition than the means of execution.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

Stream Nursery

