Pass it on or skip it?

One of the best things about HBO Max is that you have access to the best of Cartoon Network, including titles like Steven Universe, Ben 10 Universe, Powerpuff Girls, Regular show and more. While targeting children, CN programs have received adult supporters because they don't talk to anyone and enter situations that make young and old pay attention. And they can be a little surreal. So does the newest series produced by CN, Tig N ’Seekdo they fall into that category?

Aperture shot: A boy looks through his magnifying glass. "What do we have here? We have a golf hole, what do we have here? A shoe untied ”, which of course is his shoe.

The essence: Tiggy (Mike Chilian) is an 8 year old boy who works in the Lost and Found Department. He thinks he's good enough at finding things for people, and we see him trying to find a lost golf ball for a woman who has hired him. His skills are pretty good, but it's nothing without his cat Gweeseek (Kari Wahlgren) who builds gadgets and takes part in an abandoned golf cart and makes a chair lift without Tiggy knowing about it.

The golfer, happy to have retrieved her ball, tells Tiggy her "method" for hitting the ball well. That obsesses him with having a "method" of his own. He discovers in the office that Nurtiza (Wanda Sykes), a patchy bunny who is his maintenance person, has her own method, and the furry and muscular This guy (Jemaine Clement) has her own methods. It drives Tiggy to a dizziness.

He is also dizzy with his bulldog Boss (Rich Fulcher), who is painting his portrait today and is missing the tie he received from his father, the Chief, who founded the department. "I want to be a good boy," says the boss. When this guy discovers that he is missing a certain shade of blue, this buys Tiggy some time, and runs into the five search rules in the boss portrait. He uses those five rules, but can't seem to find the tie, even when Boss's footprints lead them to a self-tanner salon. Will you find the boss's tie?

Our take: Chilian, who worked on Rick and Morty and Great uncle, is the creator of Tig N ’Seek as well as Tiggy's voice; He doesn't try to speak to his audience in the ten 12-minute episodes on HBO Max (originally scheduled to air on Cartoon Network). Despite the fact that Tiggy is 8 years old, he speaks like an adult, and the funny thing about him is that he is a good search engine for things, but he has no confidence in himself. He also projects his fears on little Gweeseek, who is very confident, given his ability to do something out of nothing.

In the second episode, Tiggy and Boss go through a bunch of cover-up and lie scenarios after Gweeseek steals a churro from the vendor across the street and Boss eats it. While the seller appears to be unaware of the robbery, and Gweeseek has no idea what he did wrong, Tiggy is being punished for raising a shoplifter and Boss tells Tiggy that they must clarify their stories when the seller comes to ask for a glass of water.

It's that kind of ridiculousness that marks so many Cartoon Network shows that they're not afraid to expose children to the emotions and situations that used to be reserved for adult comedies in the 70s and 80s. Are there lessons to be learned in these episodes? ? Not really. But we loved seeing Tiggy go through her emotions and seeing Gweeseek calmly rescue his friend over and over again.

What age group is this for: The first episode is rated TV-Y7, but the other nine are rated TV-PG. I'm not sure why there is a distinction, but it seems like a suitable program for children ages 8 and up. My 5 and a half year old daughter liked it but didn't love it, and the message in the second episode was not one that we wanted to convey to such young children.

Farewell Shot: Boss is so happy to get his tie back that he wants Tiggy and Gweeseek in the paint with them. "Stay still for the next 3 hours," says this boy.

Sleeper Star: When Sykes and Clement portray two of their supporting characters, it's a pretty good bet that we'll see more stories with them throughout the ten episodes.

Most of the pilot line: Nothing we could see.

Our call: Pass it on. Tig N ’Seek it's cute and smart enough not to go crazy when you're watching it with your kids. That can be said about many Cartoon Network shows, of course, which is why many of them are cult hits with adults. This could be one of those.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenthood, and technology, but he's not kidding himself: he's a television junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, VanityFair.com, Playboy.com, Fast Company.com, RollingStone.com, Billboard, and elsewhere.

