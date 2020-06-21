Pass it on or skip it?

Netflix Lost bullet (or Balle Perdue in his native French) is a chase movie with two-thirds of a story, and it's probably even better. Don't even think of calling him "fast" or "furious." I know we are all hurting in our cockles that F9 He was transferred to 2021 due to the pandemic, and we need a ridiculous car chase in our veins as soon as possible. Let it be known that Guillaume Pierret's modest action movie isn't a slick, mega-budgeted exercise in the OTT convolution, but it has enough silly rigamarole to possibly satisfy our solution.

LOST BULLET: TRANSMIT IT OR SKIP IT?

The essence: Lino (Alban Lenoir) drove a car directly through a building and survived. Organized! Using a welding torch and great ingenuity, he took a very large ant-sized Renault Clio and transformed it into a supercharged battering ram. His attempted armed robbery worked too well: parked behind the burning remains of four solid concrete walls with Renault Clio-sized holes in them, his seat belt jamming, his little brother Quentin (Rod Paradot) running away. and is caught by the police

One day, in the prison yard, Lino is approached by a police officer, Charas (Ramzy Bedia), with a proposal: put your bazonker mechanic skills to work for the good guys as part of a highly short job release program conventional, and your sentence will be reduced. He agrees. And so GO FAST BRIGADE was born, a group of law enforcement officers who live on the edge and are experts in high-speed persecution. Yes, they are called BRIGADA, and the project is called GO FAST, because they are apparently unconditional literalists. Julia (Stefi Celma) is an expert driver paired with Charas, and Areski (Nicolas Duvauchelle) and Marco (Sebastien Lalanne) are the brutal duo who crushes their Lino-fortified marauder into some fleeing drug dealers, without worrying about criminals perish or not.

An early twist involving this and finding Lino framed for murder, and running, running, running to save his heinie and finding the old classic Renault that contains the forensic evidence that will clarify his name (the movie's title is Lost bullet, remember). There is a scene where he is revealed to be the second coming of Georges St. Pierre when he starts a fight of his against a dozen policemen in compound 1 2 3, and we notice that his hoodie bears the PRIDE logo AND GLORIA'S FIGHT CLUB. So it's not just a gifted key monkey, it's a master of the fist and foot path or whatever, and he's cunning enough to evade and sniff out corrupt cops, in case there are any of them in this plot. I'm not saying; There are no spoilers here.

Which movies will remind you?: You smell a little Ronin here and maybe an old Bruce Lee movie where he faces more men than he can handle, but wins there anyway. It also reminds me of a movie you forgot existed but I didn't, The last battle, a return image of Schwarzenegger that surprised me with its practical effects, robust handling and entertainment value. And there is a funny revelation in Lost bullet that I'm not going to spoil, but I will say that it will tickle you Mad Max erogenous zones.

Performance worth seeing: He hasn't been asked to do much, but Lenoir gives Lino a heartfelt streak that leads us to believe the hint of a story of redemption buried under the vroom-vroom-screech and punches here.

Memorable dialogue: "I need a magician. And that's what it is. "- Charas sums up Lino's abilities without any hyperbole.

Sex and skin: None. TBWGHTTBOABVRTF: Too busy welding giant hooks to the bumper of a vintage Renault en bloc for f—.

Our take: Pierret wants us immediately Lost bullet When opting for practical effects on CGI, then those Fast and Furious The comparisons are certainly superficial and fall apart quickly. And let's be honest, this is a modestly budgeted image that takes full advantage of its limitations, setting humble goals. Hey, have fun for 90 minutes! – and know them for the most part. He does not waste time, he involves us in the difficult situation of the protagonist, he makes the bad guy disgusting and everything works.

Is it at all plausible? Why would I ask such a question? To be a hole? Its relative exaggeration is one of its assets. Sometimes we feel Pierret bites a crumb or two more than he can chew; an early chase has some rushed edits that later, thankfully, smarter action sequences are missing. As for the characters, well, a bit of development would be nice. But the director shows significant skill and sticks to his M.O. – GO QUICK, of course, with satisfactory results.

Our call: Pass it on. Keep your expectations modest and Lost bullet It will scratch your itch for action.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba.

