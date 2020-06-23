Passengers alleging racial discrimination sue American Airlines for removal from flight





American ( AAL ) He says he is investigating the incident, but at this point he believes the allegations in the federal lawsuit are inaccurate.

The suit comes at a difficult time for airlines, which are trying to convince passengers that it is safe to fly again despite the pandemic, even if it is difficult to maintain a six-foot distance from other passengers. flights unless they are mostly empty. It also comes at a time when national protests about systemic racism are taking place across the country.

The lawsuit alleges that one of the passengers, Elgin Banks, who is black, asked if he could change seats on a flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix on the night of May 31. He said he wanted to provide more space between himself and other passengers.

Banks said they told him for a flight attendant you would have to wait until boarding was completed before you could change seats. According to the lawsuit, he saw white passengers change seats once the boarding process was completed. Then, she asked a flight attendant if she could take a seat closer to the front of the plane. The lawsuit alleges that a stewardess told her to sit down and lower your voice. Two of the other plaintiffs said they did not raise their voices, according to their affidavits. The stewardess then called security to get him off the plane.