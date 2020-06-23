Passengers alleging racial discrimination sue American Airlines for removal from flight

The lawsuit alleges that one of the passengers, Elgin Banks, who is black, asked if he could change seats on a flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix on the night of May 31. He said he wanted to provide more space between himself and other passengers.
Banks said they told him for a flight attendant you would have to wait until boarding was completed before you could change seats. According to the lawsuit, he saw white passengers change seats once the boarding process was completed. Then, she asked a flight attendant if she could take a seat closer to the front of the plane. The lawsuit alleges that a stewardess told her to sit down and lower your voice. Two of the other plaintiffs said they did not raise their voices, according to their affidavits. The stewardess then called security to get him off the plane.
A statement from American says Banks had asked to go to first class and was not eligible for an upgrade. Banks denies asking for a first-class seat in the lawsuit.
The other four passengers who brought the suit, three of whom are identified as The African-American women and one as a white woman opposed their expulsion, and were also ordered to leave the plane, according to the lawsuit.
The incident caused American to cancel the flight entirely. The airline said passengers received refunds or offered tickets on the flight the next day.
"The disruption on board required the disembarkation of passengers," American said in its statement. "Discrimination of any kind is not acceptable and does not align with our values, which is why we launched an investigation when we learned of the allegations. We continue to review this incident, but believe that the allegations are not complete or accurately represent the incident. All affected customers received a hotel voucher unless they lived locally, as is our policy. "
The lawsuit says Banks never applied for a first-class seat and referred to the stewardess' accusation that he considered her a "perjurious lie."
The lawsuit also alleges that after the five plaintiffs were removed from the plane, a security employee asked one of the black plaintiffs, Cynthia Vassor, "Why would you want to fly with an airline that doesn't want you on their plane?"
The lawsuit also alleges that the airline informed all five plaintiffs of the lawsuit that they were prohibited from traveling on the airline in the future and that, unlike other passengers, black plaintiffs were not offered hotel vouchers. According to Natalie Epstein's affidavit, the white plaintiff in the case, only she and another white passenger who had opposed Banks's expulsion received hotel vouchers. American denies that any of them have been banned, and says that everyone, including banks, was offered hotel vouchers.
"These are difficult times," Parker wrote to American employees after his flight. "Our people are suffering. I'm not sure what all the answers are, but I know it involves talking to each other. And listening. And it takes courage and leadership to start the conversation and stand up for what is right." JacqueRae taught me all of that. Please go out and talk to your teams today. Bring people together, not separated. We need solidarity leadership now more than ever. "
Epstein, the white plaintiff in the case, said she saw news reports of Parker's statements about the race.
"Hypocrisy hurts," he said in his affidavit. "I could start by doing things right for Elgin Banks."
American Airlines has had an irregular track record in race relations in recent years.