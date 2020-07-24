Pat Boone remembers meeting her friend Elvis Presley: "He was a scared boy"

EXCLUSIVE: Pat Boone still vividly remembers meeting his opening act Elvis Presley, "The Scared Boy" of Tennessee, in 1955.

The life-changing encounter took place in Cleveland, Ohio, where the former teen pop idol led a sock jump for 3,000 kids organized by famed DJ Bill Randle.

"Bill Randle met me at the airport and said that a new child would be passing (before me)," the 86-year-old journalist reminded Fox News. "I said," Do I know anyone? He said, "No, you would not have heard of him. My name is Elvis Presley. "I said," Really? I've seen his name on a jukebox in Dallas, but he's a hillbilly, he's a country. "He said," Yes, he's known as a rockabilly in the south and he's on a show called "Louisiana Hayride" once a week. " .

According to Boone, Presley was singing "hillbilly songs with a kind of rock beat" at the time, which intrigued him. But when he finally found it in the backstage, Boone was surprised by what he saw.

"He was just a scared boy," he recalled. "He still hadn't had a record of success … He was with two or three of his friends. His neck was up, his pants were long. He was wearing striped white shoes like me, white dollars … I told him: & # 39; Bill Randall thinks big things are waiting for you & # 39; (said): & # 39; I don't know about that, but I hope so & # 39 ;. And he just leaned back against the wall and his friends closed around him. to myself: "Wow, he's nervous. I may be wrong here in front of these 3,000 children. "

But Boone was impressed by Presley's unique appearance. Unlike the star, who was famous for her impeccably clean image, Presley had already embodied a bad boy personality before fame.

"He looked a lot like the guy his moms didn't want them to associate with, because he looked like the rebel at school who wasn't on the sports team and wasn't worried about grades, maybe he had a pack of cigarettes rolled up underneath. his sleeve and laughing at the boys who were serious about school, ”Boone explained.

The first song Presley performed was "Blue Moon of Kentucky", a bluegrass track by Bill Monroe. For that song, Boone said the audience "gave him a good hand." But her second was "That’s Alright (Mama)," which is now recognized as her first official single, and it really rocked the house.

"They loved it and they wanted more," Boone recalled. "But that's all he had on his record, both sides. Those two songs. Then he left. I walked in. I sang my three hits right now. I got all the screaming that night and it's the last and only time we appeared together (on the stage) ".

Boone said the two men became good friends and their friendship lasted for years, even as Presley rose to fame as "the King of Rock and Roll."

"(We were) two Tennessee boys," he said. “We both rent houses in Bel Air. We were both shooting movies on 20th Century Fox at the same time. And we dined together. We play football with some of my friends like Ricky Nelson and others. We were just two lucky Tennessee kids that we loved. ”

Boone said the last time they crossed paths was in July 1977, a month before Presley's sudden death. Boone, along with his wife and four daughters, were doing a family act together and headed to Orlando from Memphis.

"The airport was full because Elvis was about to fly to Las Vegas and his Cadillac limousine was on the tarmac and was waiting to board until the last second, because he was still nervous about flying," he said.

"We waited at the door for him to get out of the car and get in," Boone continued. "He came, we talked for a few minutes, we took a picture. I have a picture of that meeting. And it seemed that he had gained weight, what he had. I hit him in the stomach and said:" Are you taking your money here or what? " He said, "Oh, I've been eating too well, boy. I'm going to sweat in Las Vegas. "

When Presley learned that Boone was heading to Orlando instead of Sin City, he had a message that he would stay with his friend.

"He said," Are you going to Orlando? That's the wrong way, man, "Boone recalled." He turned to his friends … and said, "This man always goes the wrong way." And I said, "It depends on where you come from."

On August 16, 1977, Presley was found unconscious at his Graceland mansion and transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to History.com. He was 42 years old, the same age as Boone.

At the time, Boone was at a barbershop in Pittsburgh while he was in town to perform with his family.

"A guy came running saying that Elvis Presley died," Boone recalled. "(I said what? Get out of here, it's a terrible joke." But it was real. "

"To think that he would die a month later (after our last conversation) was incomprehensible," Boone added.

In the mid-1970s, the star was in decline for physical and mental health. He faced a dangerous dependency on prescription drugs, as well as an addiction to junk food. In 1973, he and his wife Priscilla Presley divorced. For the last two years of his life, Presley made erratic appearances on stage and lived almost like an inmate, History.com noted.

Doctors said Presley died of a heart attack, likely caused by his addiction to prescription barbiturates.

Today, Boone continues to pursue his love of music. Every time Presley comes to mind, he still thinks of "the scared boy" with big dreams to make him big, the same ones he had.

"I thought about our conversation," added Boone. "He said, 'Boone, you're always going the wrong way'. I said, 'Elvis, it depends on where you come from.' As I say, we live our lives differently, but we had many things at stake. common too. "