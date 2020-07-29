Patrice Onwuka: the & # 39; Women's Agenda & # 39; Joe Biden's would not result in future women wanting

Former Vice President Joe Biden has just released The Biden Agenda for Women, his plan to free today's American women from the shackles of patriarchy. Too bad for Biden that American women already have enough power to recognize that their plan is insulting: it relegates women to victimhood, suggesting that we have no agency over our lives and careers, or personal responsibility for our results.

Worse yet, the policies it promotes are a mix of unique and affirmed government dictates and taxpayer-funded gifts that women will recognize as a recipe for a stagnant economy and fewer opportunities and options.

Biden's campaign is in a difficult situation: he has to hold on to moderate Democrats whose affinity for him is nostalgia for Barack Obama, while appeasing the far left. The end result is a combination of Obama-era policies and temperate picks from the Squad's wish list.

OBAMA AND CLOONEY EQUIP TO MAKE MONEY FOR BIDEN

If elected, the former vice president would enforce the birth control mandate of the Affordable Care Act for nuns like the Little Sisters of the Poor, will strengthen the collection of corporate gender and race data to unfairly attack companies to punishment and revive the infamous 2011 Dear Colleague letter that stripped accused students of basic due process rights in sexual assault investigations on campus.

On the far left of the spectrum, Biden would cancel high-income student loan debt, compel employers to turn over their employees' private contact information to unions for bullying, and move to eliminate self-employment.

This is not what women want, but it is what we would get.

Biden set the stage for his agenda by laying out the pessimistic view that "women, particularly women of color, have never had a fair chance to get ahead in this country." Claiming that we "never" had the same opportunity to succeed is not just hyperbole, it is simply untrue.

American women have made great strides in ensuring equality before the law and society. This month we celebrate the centennial of women's right to vote, a testament to the tough fight for equality. Today, women have a huge impact on the electoral process. Not only are there more registered female voters than male voters, but the number of female voters has exceeded men in all presidential elections since 1964.

In higher education and the workforce, American women have become a force to be reckoned with. Today, not only are most college students female, but in 2019, for the first time, women made up the majority of the college-educated workforce and held the majority of professional, managerial, and related positions in U.S. companies. .

We do not live in an inherently sexist society. 10-year-old girls are not forced to marry but to school. Domestic violence is not only criminal but is routinely and aggressively prosecuted. Women living in truly oppressive societies see the United States as a beacon of hope.

More from Opinion

Surely there is still more progress to be made. However, each generation has advanced the cause of equality.

Establishing ourselves as helpless victims of gender inequalities is an injustice to the psyche of our daughters and sisters. They are led to believe that they will be mistreated in the office, the classroom and even in their homes; they are told to expect to be held back rather than dream and focus on achieving their goals.

Biden suggests that his daughter is "entitled" to the same rights and opportunities as her sons. However, it does not tell us what rights and opportunities your daughter does not enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

As expected, the statistic that women on average earn less than men stands out. He suggests that the answer is more government legislation and oversight, ignoring that discrimination based on sex has been prohibited by the Equal Salary Act of 1963 and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

It also ignores the large body of evidence showing that wage differences are explained almost entirely by employment decisions women make, such as how many hours of work, educational level, occupation, industry, seniority, level of responsibility, experience, and time Out of service. the workforce. Government and private sector studies show that just a few pennies of the gender pay gap are not explained by these factors and even then cannot guarantee that discrimination is the cause.

Joe Biden's solution to the wage gap, the so-called Fair Pay Act, would be no more effective than all the other laws advanced under the name of equal pay. Worse yet, by encouraging litigation, it would eliminate employment opportunities for women, especially the kinds of flexible agreements that women often prefer and depend on to shape the lifestyles and future we desire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Women want more freedom and opportunity to follow the best path on their own. Becoming victims and positioning the government as our savior prepares us for disappointment when perceived inequalities and injustices do not magically disappear.

Women should recognize that these big government promises tend to be empty and, worse, leave us with fewer options and fewer opportunities to build the future we want for ourselves and our families.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY PATRICE ONWUKA