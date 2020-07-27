Patrick Corbin relives the Yankees saga with a brilliant start

WASHINGTON – If the arrival of Gerrit Cole allowed the Yankees fan base to go beyond the Patrick Corbin saga, Corbin did his part to revive her on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The left-hander, who grew up a fan of the Yankees in New York State and barely concealed his interest in the Yankees two seasons ago before signing with the Nationals, started his 2020 excellently, allowing just two hits and one run in 6. ¹ / ₃ job tickets. He left as the winning pitcher, only to see his teammates in the bullpen give up the lead when the Yankees outscored Washington 3-2.

When asked if it was significant to pitch against the Yankees for the second time in his nine-year career, Corbin said, "Yes, I remember pitching at Yankee Stadium (in 2013), which was great (in my) first full season, Having family there. I know a lot of family in Syracuse was watching. "

The Yankees welcomed Corbin, then a free agent, for a visit to Yankee Stadium in November 2018, and while they discussed financial parameters with him, the two sides were never close to agreeing on terms. The Yankees had a four or five year contract in mind for Corbin, and the Nats got it for $ 140 million over six years. Corbin rewarded the Nats' faith by playing a key role in the franchise's first championship.

On Sunday Corbin turned six scoreless innings and struck out Aaron Judge to start the seventh. When the next hitter, Gleyber Torres, took him deep to break the shutout, however, on Corbin's 75th pitch, Washington manager Dave Martinez went to the mound.

"It was hot," Martinez said, referring to the 91-degree first pitch temperature. "We talked about:" This was the first time he was in the seventh inning. "For the first hitter, the ball went up a little. He likes to shoot in the box.

"I went out and talked to him. He said he felt good. We had our boys locked up in the bullpen. I thought it was the perfect opportunity. He gave us everything he could for as long as he could. "

Will Harris relieved Corbin and, after hitting Giancarlo Stanton, gave up the homer for Luke Voit.

Despite the final score, Corbin did not disagree with his manager's decision and said: “I haven't reached a sixth inning (in intrasquad action / exposure), so I thought I'd make it to the seventh in there, although the pitch does not count. It was super high, getting up seven times was not something I did. After that home run, with Stanton ahead, we have a good bullpen there, so you have to get them there. I understand it."

However, he's making it as difficult as possible for Yankees fans to understand why his team overlooked him.