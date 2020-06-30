Patrick Dempsey encourages fans to wear masks using his famous quote "Grey's Anatomy"

Patrick Dempsey played a doctor in "Grey's Anatomy" and, true to his character, Dr. Derek Shepherd, asked fans to wear masks to stay safe amid recent US spikes in diagnosis of coronavirus.

The 54-year-old actor posted a selfie Monday while wearing a checkered print mask.

"It's a beautiful day to save lives," Dempsey captioned the photo.

The quote was frequently used before the actor's character performed surgery on "Grey's Anatomy."

He also added: "#WearAMask # COVID19 #YourActionsSaveLives".

A few days before Dempsey's post advising people to wear masks, he shared a video of Dr. Anthony Fauci's Politician giving directions on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Please listen to what he says," the actor captioned the video.

Dempsey added: “Take a few minutes to see this and really pay attention. We can make this go away! We are all in this together. We can make these people, but we must be aware of and support each other. Wear a mask, please.

The "Grey’s Anatomy" star has been on the medical drama show from 2005 when it premiered until 2015.