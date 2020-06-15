Patrick Hutchinson: UK protester seen leading a white man through an angry crowd in London





The image of Patrick Hutchinson's selfless act has spread across the globe. Hutchinson told CNN Sunday that it was the first Black Lives Matter protest he attended, and he helped the white man because he did not want the main reason for the protests to be lost in a moment of violence.

"My real focus was to avoid a catastrophe, suddenly the narration changes to 'Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters'. That was the message we were trying to avoid," said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said CNN initially saw the man lying on a staircase in a fetal position surrounded by protesters.

At the time, he said it did not cross his mind that the man could be a counter-protester or prejudiced, but that he was trying to get him out safely. More than 100 people were arrested in the London protests on Saturday after violence erupted when far-right groups attacked the BLM protests. CNN has not been able to independently verify what the injured man was doing in the protest prior to the incident or why he was there. CNN has not yet been able to identify the injured protester. When Hutchinson saw the man, he said that he and his friends formed a cord around him and Hutchinson picked him up to take him directly to the police. As they marched, the man could still feel people trying to hit him, Hutchinson said. "I am carrying it, my friends are protecting me and the man on my shoulder. He was still getting hit, you can feel people trying to hit him," he said. "There were people trying to protect him the same time they took him to the police and I said here you are. One of them said, 'Thank you, you did something good there.'" Hutchinson attended the protests Saturday because "the story was in progress," he said, and it was "obvious" to support the cause. He added that he would like to break down racial barriers and make people realize that "we are all one race." "I want to see equality for everyone. I am a father, a grandfather and I would love to see my young children, my little grandchildren, my nieces and my nephews have a better world than I have lived in," said Hutchinson. "The world I live in has been better than my grandparents and parents and I hope we can continue until we have full equality for all."

