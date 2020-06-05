Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr., others team up for a powerful video: & # 39; What if I were George Floyd? & # 39;

Some of the best NFL players came together for a powerful video that was shared by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd is the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes at a time captured by video from a cell phone. Since then, his death sparked protests across the country against police brutality against black Americans.

New Orleans Saints the wide receiver Michael Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs attack player Patrick Mahomes, Cleveland Browns wide out Odell Beckham Jr. and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel ElliottAmong others, they said in the video that "they will not be silenced" and will assert their right to protest peacefully.

They also asked the question: "What if I were George Floyd?"

"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?" Chief of Security Tyrann Mathieu said.

"What will it take?" Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins asked.

For one of us to be killed by police brutality? Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry added.

Barkley, Beckham Jr., Mahomes, Elliott, and others asked the question, "What if I were George Floyd?"

The players also named some of the black people who were killed due to police brutality.

"I am George Floyd," said Hopkins.

"I'm Breonna Taylor," said New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

"I am Eric Garner," said Elliott.

"I am Tamir Rice," added Mahomes.

Beckham Jr. ended the video by saying "black lives matter."

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks," the players said in unison. "We the National Football League admit to a mistake in silencing our players from protesting peacefully. We the National Football League believe that the lives of blacks matter."

The video was also shared by ESPN NFL member Adam Schefter, who shared the Barkley video and tweeted, "NFL players put together this video." It was unclear whether or not the NFL had sanctioned the video.