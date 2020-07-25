Patrick Mahomes of the bosses knows the risk, feels safe in exchange for training facilities

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on every call involving the NFL Players Association and played an important role in implementing the return-to-play protocols for training camp.

So while acknowledging "some risk" upon returning to the team's facility on Saturday, when Mahomes joined the rookies and selected the veterans for the start of their camp, he was also comfortable knowing that the environment would be the safest possible.

"I think the NFLPA did a good job of attracting all the players and being prepared to be in the building and all that that entailed," said Mahomes, who, like the rest of the NFL players, did the entire season. download remotely. "They really are taking this seriously. They are taking social distancing and wearing a mask seriously, so we are not hurting or hurting people in the community with us here. ”

The Chiefs and Texans, who are in the opening game of the NFL regular season, were given the go-ahead to allow rookies to report to training camp last Monday. But the week primarily involved COVID-19 testing for the rookies, and the veterans will also go through a similar testing period before the most typical meetings and workouts begin.

That slow acceleration is the first part of this season's unique acclimatization period. The players' representative board voted 29-3 on Friday to adopt several changes to the collective bargaining agreement that provided new rules for boot camp and the roster, economy, and protocols for operating amid the coronavirus pandemic. . The acclimatization period takes the place of four preseason games and prohibits padded practices until mid-August.

"I thought the executive committee did a great job getting protection for high-risk boys, protection for those who volunteered and protection for boys in the field," said Mahomes, who recently signed a 10-year record. extension with the Chiefs after leading them to their first Super Bowl in 50 years last season.

The Super Bowl MVP assumed the role of player representative on the Chiefs of veteran Dustin Colquitt, who was fired in the offseason. But Mahomes said Colquitt has still been giving him guidance during the negotiations.

“I thought the calls went well. There were a lot of questions. They were long but worth it, "said Mahomes." I thought they really pushed and got the things that made us feel comfortable passing the proposal that was put forth. "

One of them was the stipend for players who choose not to play this season. Those who choose not to receive them will receive stipends of $ 300,000 in lieu of their contractual salary, while those who voluntarily choose to receive them will receive $ 150,000.

Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to voluntarily choose to leave on Friday night. Duvernay-Tardif has been practicing medicine in the fight against COVID-19 during the offseason and chose to remain in Canada and continue in that role rather than return to Kansas City and help the Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title.

"" Being on the front line during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it places on people and our health system, "said Duvernay-Tardif." I cannot afford to transmit the virus in our communities. just to practice the sport I love. If I'm going to take risks, I will take care of the patients. "

Mahomes said he respected Duvernay-Tardif's decision, even if it means the Chiefs need to force a new right guard.

"I think it surprises anyone," said Mahomes, "but at the same time you respect his decision. He is a guy who has been on the front line and works with people who suffer from COVID every day. He understands it and his decision was to stay there and I wanted to continue helping in that capacity. You have to respect the decision. "

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose mother was a doctor, was also not surprised by the decision.

"I understand the dedication it takes to be a doctor," he said. “We are all blessed to have doctors in our lives. They are givers; They are not takers. They are healers. They want the best for you. So Larry has that quality, and you're seeing it to the fullest here. I just think it is a great dedication to his profession, what his future will be, and especially to the people he helps. So my heart is with him. "

Reid was an integral part of the training camps that will open next week. The NFL and the players' union asked him to be a neutral voice in the discussion, offering his ideas from decades in the business. And after a lot of jostling on each side, Reid said he is comfortable with the return-to-game plan and is looking forward to training camp.

"We believe we are going to put the players in a position where they are safe," he said. "It is a responsibility at the same time. It is the responsibility of the coaches, the players and anyone who deals with the players, to adopt the format to combat this virus and still have the opportunity to play soccer."