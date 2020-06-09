Patriots bring ACLU director of racial justice to speak to team: report

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not yet focusing on Week 1 of the season.

The Patriots had Rahsaan Hall, director of racial justice for the Massachusetts ACLU, speak to the team for about an hour after the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after a officer knelt on his neck. for more than eight minutes, and the protests that followed, Sports Illustrated reported.

SOME PLAYERS BELIEVE THE APOLOGY OF ROGER GOODELL'S ANTEM MAY LEAD HIM TO KNEE: REPORT

Hall reportedly received high praise from some members of the Patriots organization. Hall and the organization have worked together in the past, including with the incoming 2019 rookies.

Before joining the ACLU, Hall was deputy director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice. He was an assistant district attorney with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

COLIN KAEPERNICK JOINS THE NFL TEAM SHOWS THE LEAGUE IS SERIOUS ABOUT PROMOTING RACIAL EQUALITY, SAYS CARLOS HYDE OF SEAHAWKS

The Patriots, like other teams in the NFL, have taken the time to tackle racial inequality and police brutality. The Kraft family was one of the team's owners who issued a statement last week about the problems.

"Our country deeply needs healing," said the statement. "We don't have the answers, but we know we want to be part of the change. As leaders of the New England community, we must speak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

This is where our family and our organization are located:

“We are horrified by the acts of racism that we have witnessed. We are heartbroken by families who have lost loved ones, and we are devastated by our communities of color, who are sad, who are exhausted, who suffer. We know that nothing of sadness, exhaustion or suffering is new. We know that it is systemic. Our eyes, ears and hearts are open. "