Patriots' Cam Newton climbs to the Top 10 in NFL MVP odds

Quarterback Cam Newton was the NFL MVP in 2015 as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Now, a day after signing a one-year contract with the New England Patriots, Newton has shot to the Top 10 as a potential league MVP in the upcoming season.

In the late MGM odds, Newton – the 2011 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick – is tied with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Arizona Cardinals sophomore sensation Kyler Murray at +2500 to win the MVP award for the 2020 NFL season.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has the best chance of winning the honor at +375. Following Mahomes is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Baltimore Ravens MVP Lamar Jackson at +600. Dak Prescott (+1200), Drew Brees (+1600), Tom Brady (+1600), Deshaun Watson (+1700) and Carson Wentz (+1700) are the only other players ahead of Newton in the race.

If Newton wins the league MVP in 2020, he would potentially join the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning as the only players to win the award with two different teams.

Newton missed 16 regular season games in the past two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career. However, Newton should take an initial role in New England as successor to Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.