Patriots Cam Newton: "I felt like they let me die"

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton opened up after a training session Saturday night and said he felt abandoned when the Carolina Panthers decided to leave him.

Newton, however, promises a comeback forever with the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick.

"You know what makes this shit different is that they have never seen this camera," Newton said. "They've never seen him. Do you want to know how I know? Shit, I've never seen him: the forgotten Cam. The shit in Cam. The tired of being sick and tired Cam" I felt that they let me die. It's over for him. He is not the same player. "

Newton added that he is now more motivated than ever. He spoke about a conversation he recently had with his son, Chosen One.

"[My son] The chosen ones say: 'Daddy, daddy, daddy? Are we going to Charlotte?' I say, 'No, son, it's over. We have another place we go to. Let's go north, "Newton said.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton led the Panthers to three consecutive 2013-15 NFC South titles, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season when he was awarded the MVP of the league. He also won three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular season games in the past two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

He should take an early role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason. Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.