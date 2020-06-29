Patriots fined by NFL, draft pick docked in Spygate II punishment

Spygate II ended and it was the typical less shocking sequel.

The New England Patriots were fined $ 1.1 million and will lose their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as penalties for filming the Cincinnati Bengals bench during a Bengals-Cleveland Browns game in December. The Patriots faced the Bengals for a victory the following week.

Additional discipline includes that the Patriots' television production teams are prohibited from filming games in 2020 and required training on how the league works and game policies for all top team officials.

The sanctions issued by the NFL were first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post.

Hard discipline and detrimental to the reputation of any organization, but hardly a radar bug for the Patriots in the past 25 years.

The original Spygate, when the Eric Mangini-trained Jets reported to the Patriots for filming defensive coaches' signals from an unauthorized location in the stadium, led to a $ 500,000 fine for coach Bill Belichick, a $ 250,000 fine for the Patriots and the loss of their first round. draft pick in 2008.

Unlike the first time, the Patriots immediately confessed to and complied with this latest league investigation after being caught on the spot by Bengals' security. The Patriots' explanation is a team of videos hired by the organization by mistake "improperly filmed the press box field" for a series of "Do Your Job" videos in an advanced browser to post on the team's website.

The Patriots were also fined $ 1 million and lost a 2016 first-round pick to Deflategate, which also resulted in a four-game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady.

In a cunning move that is likely to distract fans, the Patriots got the penalty kick off making great news for themselves just minutes earlier in the evening: They agreed to a one-year, incentive-laden contract with quarterback Cam Newton. , who is the favorite to be his starting quarterback if his injured shoulder is healthy.

The Patriots now have a pick in six of the seven rounds of Draft 2021 and could delay the recovery of the lost third round by earning an extra third round in 2022 as compensation if Newton plays well and exits free agency next offseason.