Patriots' Justin Rohrwasser removes tattoo of & # 39; Three Percenters & # 39;

Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser has kept his promise to remove a tattoo associated with the right-wing militia group known as the Three Percenters.

The 23-year-old kicker began the process to have the tattoo removed from his arm after it sparked a backlash against him after the NFL Draft 2020 in April, according to TMZ.

The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center classify the Three Percentives as an extremist anti-government group.

The group on its website denies being a militia and says its goal is to be "the last defense to protect the citizens of the United States if the day comes when our government takes up arms against the American people."

Rohrwasser told reporters that he got the tattoo when he was 18 because he has many family members in the military. He added that "he thought it was a symbol of military support at the time."

"It became something I don't want to represent," he said. "It will be covered."

Rohrwasser got the tattoo in 2015, at least six years after the founding of the Three Percenters.

The symbol shows the number three in Roman numerals surrounded by a circle of stars.

“We were celebrating and hugging (on Saturday). So happy. I went to Twitter, ”he said in April. "I saw someone take a picture of me and put it on with my tattoo and link me to some horrible events, obviously Charlottesville and these horrible things."

Members of the Three Percentives reportedly attended the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, but the group's leaders in a statement at the time said it was not aligned with white supremacists and Nazi groups.

Rohrwasser has several other tattoos that say "Freedom or Death" and "Don't Step On Me".

The product Marshall told the school's athletic website in 2019 that his tattoos were "all random."

Rohrwasser signed a four-year, $ 3.6 million contract ($ 315,000 guaranteed) with New England after the draft. He is set to replace four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski.