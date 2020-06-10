Patriots must sign Colin Kaepernick, Rep. Joe Kennedy says

A Massachusetts Democrat tweeted Tuesday that the NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and asked the New England Patriots to sign the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III's tweet came days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized on behalf of the league for not listening and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement, more than three years after Kaepernick. he began to kneel during the national anthem.

"The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the Patriots should sign it," wrote the congressman.

It doesn't seem like the Patriots are willing to take on anyone beyond the two quarterbacks they have right now: Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Tom Brady left the team during the offseason to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signaling the start of a new era at Foxborough.

The Patriots could still sign free agent Cam Newton, but after several months it doesn't look like the organization is going to go that route either.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but with players' renewed interest in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality, several players have asked the league to pick up the quarterback. .

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said Tuesday that Kaepernick should have a chance to resume his NFL career. Many believe that Kaepernick was left out of the league due to the firestorm he created when he knelt down during the national anthem.