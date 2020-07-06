Patriots rookie Justin Rohrwasser has the & # 39; Three Percenters & # 39; tattoo removed: report

New England Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser reportedly removed a tattoo associated with a so-called anti-government group.

Rohrwasser's tattoo was related to "The Three Percenters," which has been described as far-right and anti-government, although the group says they are pro-government, as long as the government complies with the Constitution.

TMZ Sports reported that the former Marshall kicker removed the ink on Friday.

FLASHBACK: PATRIOTS DRAFT PICK JUSTIN ROHRWASSER VOTES TO WITHDRAW THE TATTOO ASSOCIATED WITH THE CONTROVERSIAL GROUP

He told CBS Boston in April that the tattoo did not represent who he was and that he received it when he was 18 years old. He said he did not know what the tattoo symbolized before it was written over the weekend.

"I went to Twitter and saw the tweet. I saw someone take a picture of me and put it on with my tattoo and link me to some horrible events, you know, obviously Charlottesville and these horrible things, "he told the station, adding that he never showed up when he was playing at Marshall University.

CAM NEWTON "TIRED TO BE HUMBLE" AS HE PREPARES FOR THE FIRST SEASON WITH PATRIOTS

Rohrwasser initially said he was going to cover the tattoo, but has changed course in recent days.

“As soon as I saw what Saturday was related to, it was exactly that moment when I knew I had to get it completely out of my body. I said to cover it (to reporters), but I want it removed from my body. It is shameful that I had him there ignorantly, "he said in April.

"I feel sorry for all my (friends and) family who have to defend me," he added. "Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I will have, so for them, I'm sorry. I'm going to learn from this. Whatever happens, it's not who I am, I hope everyone finds out."

Last year, Rohrwasser told The Herd Zone that his tattoos were "all random."

Rohrwasser, a fifth-round draft pick, said Saturday that the Patriots are welcoming a guy who is "a hard worker and someone who is going to chase the best version of themselves and a good teammate."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

He hit 85.7 percent of his field goals last season at Marshall.