Patriots sign Cam Newton as possible Tom Brady replacement

The Patriots competition to replace Tom Brady became much more interesting on Sunday.

New England signed former league MVP Cam Newton with a one-year contract worth up to $ 7.5 million, NFL Network reported.

Newton, who turned 31 last month, was released by the Panthers in March after his career was derailed by foot and shoulder injuries, prompting him to play in just two games last season.

Many NFL experts had hoped that second-year quarterback and former fourth-round pick Jarred Stidham would replace Brady, who left after two decades to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But now Newton, the 2011 first overall pick, is likely to become the favorite to start in New England with the season slated to start as scheduled in September.