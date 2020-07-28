Patriots star Dont’a Hightower chooses to go out of season, joins 5 other teammates sitting down for fear of health

Bill Belichick already had his job for him this season dealing with Tom Brady's absence, but on Tuesday, a total of six New England Patriots would have chosen not to participate in the season, including three-time Super Bowl champion Dont & # 39; A tall tower.

Sources told ESPN that the 30-year-old linebacker plans to choose not to participate in the season amid pandemic fears. He told the NFL Network Tuesday that his biggest concern is his newborn son.

"My fiance and I are more concerned about the health of our family than soccer, especially about the new addition to our family," he said of his 2-week-old son.

A three-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time Pro Bowler, Hightower absent will surely be noticed. He joins five other teammates who decided to opt out, including Brandon Bolden, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon, Danny Vitale, and Najee Toran.

Hightower is entering the final year of his contract and was set to earn a base salary of $ 8 million, ESPN reported. But with the opt-out clause, you will only earn $ 150,000. An agreement with the league and the NFLPA will offer a $ 350,000 stipend to players who choose not to participate but are considered high risk.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs was the first NFL player to choose not to participate in the season, and said Friday that he doesn't want to risk passing on the virus just "to practice the sport I love."

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make in my life, but I must follow my convictions and do what I think is right for me personally," said his statement. “I cannot afford to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport I love. If I'm going to take risks, I will take care of patients. "

Since then, several players have chosen not to participate. As the number continues to grow, there is great concern about how the season will be affected.