Pau Dones, lead singer of the Spanish band Jarabe de Palo, died at the age of 53.

Spanish artist Pau Dones, the lead singer of the popular rock band Jarabe de Palo, known for hits like "La Flaca", "Depende", "Agua" and "Bonito", died in Spain at the age of 53 on Tuesday after of a battle against cancer. .

The musician's official social media account announced the news in a statement featuring a black-and-white photo of Dones sitting on a wooden platform.

"The Donés Cirera family reports that Pau Donés died on June 9, 2020, as a result of the cancer he suffered from since August 2015." The attached statement in Spanish says. "We want to thank the medical team and all the staff at the Vall de Hebrón Hospital, the Sant Joan Despí Moisès Broggi Hospital, ICO (Institut Català d & # 39; Oncologia), Servei de Paliatius at the Hospital de Viella and VHIO (Vall Hebrón Cancer Institute ) for all their work and dedication throughout this time. We ask for the utmost respect and privacy in these difficult times. "

According to Billboard, Dones announced in 2015 that he was retiring from music after the conclusion of his twentieth anniversary tour, which followed his treatment for colon cancer. In 2016, it was announced that she did not have cancer. The outlet reports that it posted a video three years later as a kind of goodbye to its fans. Since then, he has largely remained out of the public eye, with the exception of a couple of sold-out performances in December 2019 with the band in Barcelona to raise money for cancer research.

Despite his retirement, he posted a video on his YouTube channel hinting at a return in April 2020.

Two weeks before his death, the band released a new single titled "That You Give Me," with Dones voicing. Their latest music video is still available on the band's YouTube channel.