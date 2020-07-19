Paul Batura: Coronavirus masks provoke controversy, but what about the & # 39; masks & # 39; invisible that we all use?

As COVID-19 cases increase in many areas of the United States, the great 2020 facial mask debate continues to rage and rage, with deadly consequences.

Just outside Lansing, Michigan, last Tuesday, Sean Ernest Ruis, 43, stabbed a 77-year-old man after the other customer at a convenience store confronted him for not wearing a mask to his face.

The man survived the attack, but Ruis, who was wielding a knife, fled the scene and was shot dead by police after refusing to stop his aggressive pursuit of the officer.

GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA BANNES CITIES, MANDANT MASKS COUNTIES

Fortunately, most of the confrontations about masking are not deadly, but disagreements and tensions increasingly manifest in the form of dirty looks and rude exchanges. My own governor here in Colorado, Jared Polis, called unmasked users "selfish bastards" on Twitter.

President Trump made headlines last week when he wore a face mask for the first time in public while visiting wounded officers at Walter Reed Military Hospital.

Last week, Walmart joined a growing list of retailers that require customers to wear masks while shopping. More than two dozen state governors have issued directives that standardize their use, and many more are considering them.

Differences of opinion about masking come from a variety of sources ranging from claims that the Constitution cannot compel or require a person to wear one to uneven science and the shifting government recommendations surrounding its use.

In short, many Americans are fed up with being shot. After all, "15 days to delay the spread" was more than 120 days ago.

At the start of the pandemic, highly-decorated Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a prominent member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, advised against non-medical people even wearing them.

Since then, Dr. Fauci has reversed the course and now strongly recommends its use.

For months, even the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that they were not necessary for the general public, until it was last June.

Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine in May, a team of five highly accomplished physicians stated, "We know that wearing a mask outside of healthcare facilities offers little, if any, protection against infection … The possibility of contracting Covid-19 from a The temporary interaction in a public space is, therefore, minimal … In many cases, the desire for a general masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety before the pandemic "

Last week, undoubtedly under pressure, the same authors issued a clarification, suggesting that "… they intended this statement to apply to passive encounters in public spaces, not to sustained interactions in closed environments."

Doctors suggested they were in favor of more masking, not less.

But as the tensions continue to rise from the use of facial coatings, I was surprised to realize that everyone already wears masks, it's just that some of them are seen and others are not.

I found a minimal amount of bullying as I grew up, but as an overweight child with glasses, I was always a little aware of my appearance and never felt like I fit in with "cool" kids. So, I put on a mask. I tried to put up a good front and didn't say how much the teasing bothered me.

I was not alone. I did what many people do: I pretended.

However, my combined large size and love of sports was my saving grace. My colleagues accepted me because I was useful, not because of who I was inside, behind my virtual mask.

Losing weight and having contacts helped me in high school, but I still felt the need to hide my heart behind my courage. The same for college, although I believe that as my self-confidence grew and my convictions of Christian faith flourished, I was less inclined to seek the approval of others and more interested in what God was calling me to do.

"Wearing a mask wears you out," Pastor Rick Warren once said of the virtual shields we all wear. “Pretending is tiring. The most strenuous activity is pretending to be what you know you are not. "

How many people are faking it, hiding their true selves and beliefs for fear of retaliation or rejection? In this "cancellation culture," I think too many.

I have a feeling that COVID-19 is wearing down even healthy people, not only physically, but emotionally as well. The resistance or skepticism of the masks is a consequence of that tiredness.

I wear a mask when I buy, but it's exhausting to be told one thing one day and then the exact opposite the next.

It is irritating to see protesters allowed to gather, but the faithful are told to stay home.

It is maddening to see how a health crisis is politicized and people who don't want to let a crisis go to waste use people's livelihoods as pawns on a chessboard.

I know that many find it hard to believe, but it is possible to take the COVID-19 crisis simultaneously, but they reflectively question whether the public is receiving accurate information. We are not mind-stunned robots waiting for our next Dear Leader order.

However, it is tempting to put on a virtual mask and ignore injustices, follow disinformation and remain silent. Get along well to go. The easy thing is to go with the flow and hope for the best.

But it would be wrong.

As Pastor Warren said, pretending comes at a high price: for the person who is pretending and the people who are being faked.

Our country is hungry for good people who are willing to risk being mocked and slandered for saying what they think and doing the right thing. We need to hold people on both sides accountable for their actions and leadership, and that sometimes means talking and standing firm.

I think we should put on the physical mask when necessary and appropriate, but please take off the virtual one. America's very survival depends on its brave citizens being the brave people God made them to be.

