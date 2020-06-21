Paul Batura: Happy Father's Day to the three parents of my three children.

For Father's Day, I want to communicate with the three parents whose three biological children became my three children.

Biological parents rarely play a leading role in child adoption. In most cases, they are relegated to signatures on consent forms that waive parental rights, even if they can be located.

I have had the privilege of being a father since 2002, although my wife Julie and I lost our first children to miscarriages. Anyone who has experienced that judgment, and it is more common than you think, is going through a unique type of pain. If you meet someone who travels that road, I encourage you to be gentle with them.

Quoting the poet John Greenleaf Whittier: "For all the sad words of language and pen, the saddest are these," it might have been. "

I shook hands with my son Riley's biological father in the hospital hallway the night he was born. It was a nice exchange, but I was so nervous and my heart was beating so hard that I can't remember much of what we talked about. Almost 15 years have passed and we have not spoken since that warm Sunday night in Edmund, Okla.

Will and Alex's biological parents are somewhat mysterious. We know a little about them, but not much. I have learned that each adoption is a unique confluence of circumstances. Time may or may not answer some questions, and that's fine.

But on this Father's Day, I am thinking of these three men from Colorado and Nebraska. If I had directions, this is what I would like to share with the birth parents of our children, who are now 14, 9 and 8 years old.

Dear Parents:

Although I have only met one of you, none of you have met. However, by divine providence, they are now united, since each of their respective descendants are brothers, not by blood but by a family bond.

If you stumbled upon our house, I am sure you would like what you would see. They are physically handsome boys, but they look even better inside.

I remember my mother talking all the time about the importance of cultivating a beautiful mind. Fill it with good thoughts, ideas, images and memories, she would say, you have to live with yourself the rest of your life. Don't you want to be in peace and keep good company?

My mother was invoking the advice of the man who called me, the Apostle Paul, who once wrote: “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is charming, whatever admirable, if something is truly excellent or praiseworthy: think of those things. "

When I take the children to bed every night, I pray with them that God will protect their minds and take them away from the poison of the world and, instead, from the pleasing and glorifying of God.

Riley is smart and a deep thinker. I love his sense of humor and his calm nature.

Will is compassionate and a lot of fun. His love for Legos suggests a future career in architecture or construction.

Alex likes to take over. He will probably be a general someday. Relationships are everything to him. Insist on being the last person to say goodbye and the first to say hello.

If you look carefully, they will probably see glimpses of you in them. There are the physical similarities, of course: smiles, eyes, lashes, and dimples. Your birth mothers have shared a little bit about you with us, so we know they have inherited family temperaments and bracelets. Is it nature or nurture? Yes.

Selfishly, I used to worry about adoption, because it meant that none of my genes would be passed on. But now I look at the children and I'm glad, because if my DNA were part of them, they would be different from who they are, and that would be a tragedy.

It would be impossible for me to tell you how much I love being your father. It's better than a dream come true because there are countless little things I never thought to dream about when I fantasized about parenting. It is the small moments and memories that occur to me the most.

They are morning conversations in my home office, trips to buy donuts and donuts, bike rides and ball games, learning to ski through tears and camping in the rain. I have thousands of photos on my phone that narrate some of the highlights from his childhood, but no image can adequately capture the fullness of my heart for the honor of being his father.

One of my regular prayers is that everyone can meet the children one of these days and that will confirm them even more, and you.

It's kind of funny to feel so much emotion for someone you don't know, but when that's the biological father of your children, it all makes sense.

Thank you for supporting your adoption. Too many boyfriends pressure girlfriends to do something they regret for the rest of their lives.

None of you were in a position to raise them, so Julie and I have been allowed to take on the role. I don't know what other decisions you have made in your life, but I doubt that any were as important as the ones you made to give your children the opportunity to grow up in a home with a mother and father.

Well done, and happy father's day.

