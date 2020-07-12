Paul Batura: my mother's recipe box contains hundreds of dishes, but thousands of memories

More than 11 years have passed since I entered my mother's kitchen on Long Island, but it all flooded again the other day when I took out her little olive-green metal recipe box.

Our kitchen was outside the living room at the rear of the first floor. Standing at the kitchen sink, you can look out over the backyard, at the rusty basketball hoop on the roof of the garage, and our baseball field just above the forsythia bushes. My mother called us from that place countless times. I wish I had a picture of your grandfather clock in that window, but it's probably better to remember it in my mind.

Back in her prime, Joan Batura was her quintessential suburban housewife, attentive to the needs of her husband and five children. She had been secretary to the president of Equitable Life Insurance Company in New York City before motherhood, but left office work because of the rigors of domestic administration when we arrived.

It recently occurred to me that with a 16-year gap between the oldest and the youngest (me), my parents had children at home for 40 years.

Four decades is a long time to have children under your roof, but it is especially long if you think about it in terms of meal preparation. Given kids' annoying penchant for eating multiple times a day, it's tens of thousands of meals, even if they go out to an occasional special event.

There are so many wonderful things I could tell you about my mother, from her kind spirit and fierce curiosity to her understanding ear and deep Christian faith. You can expect me to include her as a good cook on that list, but it wouldn't be true.

In fact, coming from an Irish family, we joked that my mother's definition of a seven-course meal was a six-pack and a potato. We were exaggerating, of course (my mother only drank wine), but cooking was utilitarian for her, a chore necessary to keep the gang happy and fed.

She made all the classic staples that make today's nutritionists shudder and kids cheer: meatloaf and mashed potatoes, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, hot dogs, baked beans, and macaroni and cheese. Then there were English muffin pizzas on Friday nights during Lent.

Anything beyond that standard rate made my mother a little nervous. She was comfortable in a library or on her typewriter, but not in the kitchen. The tabs and clippings (from newspapers and magazines) inside their metal box were recipes for meals outside their comfort zone. They are all very detailed with step by step instructions.

There's a carefully written card, titled "Chicken for the Company": diced and breaded chicken served in a mixture of mushrooms and celery soup. As the name implies, this was my mother's "visit" when people came to dinner. She served it with potato gratin with cheese and rice pilaf.

However, what I really remembered, while looking at the card, was sitting at the dining room table and having to learn to converse with our guests, something that initially petrified me. We were instructed to be inquisitive and not to be freebooters with our own observations and opinions.

"You never learn anything while you talk," my mother liked to remind us.

Every time my parents excused themselves to clean up dinner and prepare for dessert and coffee, they asked me to stay and "entertain" our friends. In hindsight, my parents gave me a great gift with that homework. To this day, I love to sit and talk to people during meals, especially people I hardly know. I enjoy asking questions and learning about them and their perspectives.

Another card, "Easter Sunday Brunch Casserole," is a simple egg dish made of sausages, bacon, and bread. Like many mothers of that time, mine made many stews, but this particular one caught my attention because it reminded me of the Easter she made, but she forgot to turn on the oven after putting it to cook.

Brunch became more of a dinner that year, but none of our guests seemed to mind.

However, I think one of the things I love about recipe cards is seeing many of them in my mother's handwriting. For so many years, I saw it in notes and cards, but now no more, until I opened the box lid.

It's funny how we inherited so many physical and even temperamental traits from our parents, but not their handwriting. Like fingerprints, each person is different, sometimes a little and sometimes a lot. A year ago, I received a letter from someone with calligraphy like my mothers. That she put a lump in my throat showed how much I have missed her in recent years.

But flipping through the recipe box, I once again remember how fleeting family time can be. Food consumes much of our attention and effort (planning, purchasing, preparing and consuming), but my mother was right: food is utilitarian.

What really lasts are the memories of the people with whom we were enjoying the food. It is the essence of the conversations and the lessons and the legacy passed from one generation to the next.

With everything going digital these days, and recipe boxes and cookbooks fading fast, what physical remnant will our children and grandchildren have to remember the meals of their youth?

Let's hope and pray they remember the kindness and affection displayed around the table.

Perhaps if we spend more time eating and visiting together than in our online virtual worlds, we would be happier and better connected.

Despite all the challenges that surround us these days as a nation, we need to make time to break bread together and laugh with the people we love.

That is a recipe that my mother knew by heart.

