Paul Batura: My opportunity to meet Rush Limbaugh resulted in this professional advice that changed my life

More than 26 years have passed since I met and spoke to radio icon Rush Limbaugh, but I never forgot the conversation we had one winter day in New York City about work and pursuit of our passions and dreams.

In January 1994, the Rush Limbaugh Show, which premiered six years earlier in August 1988, had already risen to the top of the national charts. The Missouri native was not only on the radio but also on television, in addition to publishing bestselling books, a newsletter, and selling ties with colorful prints.

At the time, Rush was broadcasting his show "atop the EIB Tower in Midtown Manhattan" from the WABC-AM radio studios. For part of his meteoric rise, I worked part-time at WOR-AM, a rival to the city. As loyal as he was to my station, he loved Rush and listened whenever he could during high school and college.

On this particular day, after graduating an early semester from college, I was in Manhattan "hitting the pavement" and interviewing for a job with Penguin Publishing.

The interview went well and at the conclusion I was offered the entry level position. The role didn't move me, but it was a job. I asked them if they would give me a day to think about it, which they graciously agreed to do.

I remember praying as I went back through the cold, cutting the wind to Penn Station to catch my train back home. That I have to do? Should I take the job or pass? Was I being too demanding? I looked at my watch. It was a few minutes before 3 p.m.

Like lightning out of nowhere, I suddenly thought I should go meet Rush Limbaugh, whose show had just ended. In hindsight, it was a crazy idea. Media stars don't meet ordinary people off the street. But I was young and dumb. Naivety has its advantages.

Walt Disney once said, "I never knew what I couldn't do, so I tried everything."

For me, "everything" included random knocking on doors. Growing up, my mother used to say, "Nothing risky, nothing gained."

So, I went to 2 Pennsylvania Plaza and took an elevator to the WABC offices on the 17th floor.

Upon leaving, I found a closed door with the station call letters next to it, and a security guard asking about my intentions.

"I'd like to say hello to Rush Limbaugh," I said cheekily.

"Is waiting for you?" the knight replied. I said no, but I was a fan and it would only take a minute.

What happened next, sadly, never and understandably would happen today, but the world was a safer and healthier place in 1994.

"Look," said the guard. "You can't wait here, but Rush will be out soon. He goes downstairs and then takes a limo for his TV show. He'll be waiting for him outside Madison Square Garden. Go wait there and maybe you can shake his hand.

I thanked the guard and made a straight line to the plaza, where he was standing between the building and the idling car. Sure enough, Rush came to dance and greeted me warmly when I introduced myself. It was literally freezing outside, but Rush paused and politely listened to my story.

"It is not complicated," he said. “If you want to be happy in life, you have to find out what you want, and then go for it. Don't settle for the second best. Do you want to work for a publisher?

I admitted that I preferred the newspapers or the radio.

“Then go work for a newspaper or a radio station. But don't be picky. Accept any job that puts you in the door. ”

Then he talked about how he knew what he wanted to do when he was just 8 years old, how disc jockeys on the radio seemed to have a lot more fun than everyone else who worked other jobs.

I followed his advice, turned down the role on Penguin, and soon got a job at Newsday, a major newspaper on Long Island. I wasn't writing, but my foot was on the door. However, being in the building gave me access to the newsroom.

Recent surveys indicate that most of us don't like our careers. Is it a coincidence that more heart attacks occur on Monday than any other day of the week?

Rush Limbaugh is currently in the fight of his life, aggressively battling Stage 4 lung cancer. Many of us are praying for him, asking God to heal and give him more time. I hope he lives a thousand years more.

However, through all the ups and downs of treatment, Rush Limbaugh stays on the radio whenever he is physically able to.

Why? You clearly don't need the money.

He does it because he loves it. It is a vocation, not just a career.

Rush never knew what he couldn't do, so he tried everything on the radio, from recording records to hosting a talk show.

Are you satisfied in your work? What do you really love? What is your dream?

Writing and radio are my dreams, and fortunately I can do both, although I wish I could do more of each.

So, I keep praying. I keep trying. I keep coming.

Someone once told me that the secret to true happiness is to make sure that reach is beyond our reach, that we must always have a high goal that we are excited about.

I will always be grateful that Rush Limbaugh has taken the time to speak in the cold with a 21 year old about it.

He was right then and now: life is too short to settle for second best.

