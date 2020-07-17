Paul Batura: On the 40th anniversary of the Reagan Revolution, here are 5 lessons Trump should take

Detroit's Joe Louis Arena was demolished earlier this spring, but exactly 40 years ago, on July 17, 1980, its shiny new beams reverberated with the triumphant cheers of Republican delegates when Ronald Reagan accepted his party's nomination. for president.

There was no global coronavirus pandemic in the summer of 1980, of course, but Americans were nevertheless dismayed and discouraged, hungry for better days and eager for more prosperous times.

There was the current US hostage crisis in Iran, rising unemployment, the United States Olympic team boycott of the Summer Games in Moscow, and a devastating heat wave in the Midwest and South states that claimed 1,700 lives.

Just ex-California Governor Ronald Wilson Reagan comes on the scene.

With a cheerful disposition, a broad smile, and a stiff upper lip, Mr. Reagan's optimistic speech began with towering prose and ended in silent prayer.

President Trump should take note.

In rereading Mr. Reagan's acceptance speech, I believe there are five lessons we can learn from his wisdom that would serve us this summer of discontent.

1. Remember that most Americans want the same things.

Left-wing activists have kidnapped or intimidated much of the United States media to defend marginal and dangerous causes that do not serve or celebrate our best principles. Don't buy the lie that the left is trying to sell. I think there is still a majority of well-meaning citizens hungry for the American dream.

"I am very proud of our party tonight," Governor Reagan began. "This convention has shown all of America a united party, with positive programs to solve the nation's problems, a party ready to build a new consensus with all those across the country who share a community of values ​​embodied in these words: family , work, neighborhood, peace and freedom ".

2. The best way to solve a problem is to tackle it head-on.

Fear may be inevitable, but it is always overcome. From finding a vaccine to an unequal economy and confronting violent mobs who desecrate churches, now is the time to do what is difficult but right.

"I will not wait and see how this great country destroys itself under mediocre leadership that stems from one crisis to the next, eroding our will and national purpose," declared the future president.

"We have come together here because the American people deserve better than those entrusted to our nation's highest offices, and we are united, we are united in our determination to do something about it."

3. Do not demonize our past, but learn from it.

The collapse of the statues and the attempt to erase the imperfect history of the United States seriously damages our children and future generations. Yes, there have been errors of judgment, but the United States has been and continues to be the largest nation on the face of the earth.

"We need a revival of the American tradition of leadership at all levels of government and also in private life," Reagan said 40 summers ago.

We still do.

4. American greatness is about vision, values, and getting the job done.

President Trump's Independence Day eve speech from Mount Rushmore was derided for being "dark and divisive," all for extolling and summoning the nation's most cherished ideals. Those who want to "remake" the United States threaten the foundation of the nation by ignoring George Washington's warning that there is "an indissoluble bond between virtue and happiness."

Mr. Reagan hinted at that connection when he urged: “Let's make a commitment to care for those in need; teach our children the virtues that our families transmit to us; have the courage to defend those values ​​and virtues, and the will to sacrifice for them. "

5. Don't be afraid to pray publicly. We respond to a power superior to the liberal elites.

Leftist activists and organizations regularly intimidate elected representatives and private citizens to keep their faith private. We shouldn't be unpleasant about it, but true faith is manifested in everything we do and therefore should not be hidden.

His voice cracking with excitement, Governor Reagan concluded his remarks with a personal revelation:

"I have thought of something that is not part of my speech and I am concerned if it should be," he said slowly. “Can we doubt that only a Divine Providence placed this land, this island of freedom, here as a refuge for all those people in the world who long to breathe freely? I confess that I have been a little afraid to suggest what I am going to suggest. I'm more afraid of not doing it.

Then he added:

"Can we begin our crusade together in a moment of silent prayer?"

Four decades later, the United States continues to desperately need prayer, along with the values ​​and principles that President Ronald Reagan so enthusiastically defended during his two terms in office.

