Paul Batura: Regis Philbin's death ends the extraordinary career of an ordinary guy who spent most of his time on television

Few artists are instantly recognized for decades by millions of us as soon as we hear their names. Groucho Marlon Lucy Virgin. Bite. And the ordinary guy who unlikely ended up breaking into millions of homes for more hours than anyone else in television history for nearly 60 years: Regis.

The death on Friday of Regis Francis Xavier Philbin at 88, announced on Saturday, drops the curtain on the life of a man who, according to the Guinness Book of Records, spent more than 17,000 hours on television.

At the height of his career after working on local television shows, the Emmy-winning host starred in a highly rated ABC mid-morning show that received various changing names from 1983 until his retirement in 2011. His TV co-hosts. For most of those years it was Kathie Lee Gifford at first and then Kelly Ripa.

REGIS PHILBIN, ICONIC TELEVISION HOST, DEAD AT 88

Like a trapeze artist who worked without a net, Philbin worked without a script, improvising without writers or essays. Listening to it was like listening to a neighbor you met in the supermarket or on the street. Millions of us felt we knew him as an old friend, even though we never met him in person.

The eclectic mix of celebrity interviews and friendly pranks, often curmudgeonly on their shows, fit seamlessly into Philbin's "everyone" character. If his alma mater Notre Dame (from which he graduated in 1953 with a degree in sociology) lost in football on Saturday, Regis was still inconsolable on Monday morning. If his friends surprised him by his birthday on Tuesday night, his audience shared his euphoria on Wednesday.

More from Opinion

In the midst of his hit TV talk show, Philbin introduced himself as host of ABC's hit game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" between 1999 and 2002. The show became an overnight phenomenon, broadcasting the legendary star to homes during primetime up to five nights a week and making Philbin himself a millionaire many times.

Starting as a page for Steve Allen on "The Tonight Show" in 1955, Regis' entertainment career was bolstered by a chance meeting with Bing Crosby.

Philbin, who by then was an announcer on "The Joey Bishop Show," had mentioned to the legendary singer that he had memorized all of Crosby's songs while in the Navy. Before a live national television audience, Bishop asked Philbin to sing one of them for the famous singer.

Like a trapeze artist who worked without a net, Philbin worked without a script, improvising without writers or essays.

Writing about it years later, Philbin reflected: “Are you crazy? I thought. Are you looking for some laughs at my expense? How can I get out of here? Bing turned and gave me a nice enough look, but straight at me. I can still see those steel blue eyes. "

Philbin decided to sing "Pennies from Heaven", with Crosby joining. Within 24 hours, the rising star received a recording contract from Mercury Records.

He never looked back.

In his later years, Regis made numerous cameos in sitcoms and became a staple on late-night television, especially "The Late Show with David Letterman." Because he lived in New York City and was comfortable working without a script, it was a popular emergency filler when other guests canceled at the last minute.

Like the vast majority of her viewers, I never had the pleasure of meeting Regis. But for many years, my friend Russ Josephs, a gym teacher in New York City, often saw the popular host buying his lunch from a hot dog vendor at Josephs' school.

It seems that the act of "everyone" was not an act at all, but really who Philbin was, and why he was so successful for so long.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Regis Philbin has been retired long enough for us to get used to his absence from the waves. But I still miss his generous spirit and kind and affable humor, especially now in this highly politicized and hectic environment.

We could use more people like Regis, both on television and off it.

A good television presenter does more than connect the dots by connecting the guests and asking good questions. The presenter connects with the audience and leaves them feeling a little better than they did at the beginning of the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The secret of Regis Philbin's long and legendary career was really no secret. He didn't come on set as an actor. He just played himself and played the role very well for a long time. In doing so, he made us laugh and made us feel good about ourselves and about the future.

And yes, as the contestants of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" used to say, that's my final answer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY PAUL BATURA