Paul Batura: the American flag is 243 years old on this Flag Day

Sunday is Flag Day, the 243 anniversary of the adoption of the stars and stripes as the flag of the United States. It comes at a time of great cultural and political turmoil.

From the continuing protests in dozens of cities sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, to anarchists and others who established a "free zone" in Seattle, we have seldom needed more of an excuse to raise and celebrate Old Glory. : A traditionally unifying symbol representing freedom, sacrifice, national pride, equality, and American exceptionalism.

Although the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution on June 14, 1777, stating that the flag had 13 alternate red and white stripes along with a constellation of white stars on a blue field, it was not until 1916 that June 14 was established officially as Flag Day.

An editorial in The New York Times on that first Flag Day stated: “With united hearts; therefore, no matter what temporary bitterness and division forces have infiltrated here and there, the Americans stand firm and will. "

At the time, the United States was a land of newly arrived immigrants, and World War I was at its peak in Europe, with calls for the United States to join the fight. It happened the following year.

In many ways, the more times change, the more things stay the same. Tensions are part of democracy and a representative republic. It has always been like this and always will be.

My reverence for the flag predates my memory. Like many of our neighbors, we fly a large flag from our front porch on patriotic holidays. An American flag waving in the breeze from someone's home is a wonderful sight. Every time I see one, I'm always sure I can get along with the people who live inside.

As an eighth grader at the San Cristobal School, I was thrilled to be selected to raise and lower the school's American flag. My friend David and I take the responsibility seriously, folding the flag in its star-studded triangle every afternoon at 3 p.m.

I have had the privilege of being the standard bearer for our Boy Scout troop and have placed small flags on the graves of soldiers over Memorial Day weekend. I once surprised my parents by raising a tall flag pole in our family's front yard. When my mom and dad sold the house in 2009 and the new owner tore it down, I cried a little inside.

But perhaps my most poignant memory of Old Glory revolves around a city-wide 4th of July event I hosted at Baldwin between 1995 and 1997. In planning what I called An American Celebration, I envisioned Central Avenue lined with flags waving at each utility company. Polo and children marching with Old Glory on their shoulders. It would be a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover made reality.

We had a very limited budget, so a friend of mine encouraged me to go see a gentleman named Gary Eckels. Eckels was a city legend and active in the city's volunteer fire department. He was one of those guys that makes a city run well and had a reputation for doing things.

When I drove home, I noticed a gigantic flagpole in the front yard. It turned out that it was from Baldwin's first school, which had since been demolished. I knew immediately that Eckels was my type of man. Anyone who makes that kind of effort to rescue a piece of history like that is worth meeting.

I rang the bell and, through an intercom, Eckels told me to come back and go down to his basement office. After introducing myself and explaining the need, he leaned back in his office chair and, with a cigar between his teeth, issued the verdict.

"If you want to fly the American flag, just tell me how many you need and you'll have them," he said naturally. "There can never be too many flags and you can never fly enough."

Thanking you, I went home and started putting up supports all the way. A few days before July 4, a truck stopped in front of our house. It was full of flags on the poles.

I will never forget the sight of those flags on the morning of our event, each one gently waving in the warm July air. There were enough left for the children to march holding them, although in some cases the flags were larger than they were. More than 20 years later, I still hear from people who remember the scene.

I especially have never forgotten Gary Eckels' kindness and patriotic commitment. It represents the best of America. He does not accept, he is constantly giving back, either fighting a fire at 2 a.m. or lending American flags to help celebrate the gift that is our nation.

During the first celebration of Flag Day in New York in 1916, a series of grand ceremonies marked by pageantry and pageantry, a band played "The World Turned Upside Down". Some historians suggest that the English ballad was performed by the British Army when its soldiers withdrew from Yorktown in 1781, the last great battle of the Revolutionary War.

Too often, the world seems backwards these days, but despite the metaphorical and real "bombs exploding in midair", in the early morning, our great flag "is still there."

Come controversy or calm come, the American flag flies high. Long to shake.

