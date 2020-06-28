Paul Batura: the return of baseball – reminder of resistance, perseverance in difficult times

Major League Baseball's announcement last week that a 60-game season will begin in late July was good news for those of us who have always loved America's pastime.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot from us, especially loved ones. And it has changed many things.

Since the virus hit with a vengeance in March, there have been no NBA and NHL, no Masters, no Kentucky Derby or Preakness, no baseball. There have been no outings to such events with family and friends, either in person or watching from home. These cancellations mean that broken memories and traditions will never be made and will never be restored.

Professional sport is a paradox. One of the reasons many of us enjoy them is because they provide relief from the stresses and strains of everyday life. My dad said he read the sports pages first to endure the rest of the news.

For one thing, baseball doesn't really matter. On the other hand, it means a lot.

We can support a team and even invest some of our heart in them, but if the Yankees win or Aroldis Chapman hits a save in the bottom of the ninth, wins and losses on the diamond don't change anything in my life. At dawn, the same challenges and options remain.

However, I have an emotional connection to the game. When it's missing, so is a piece of me.

From the sound of a ball hitting the bat, to the roar of the crowd and its rhythmic reliability, the presence of the sport tells us that despite all appearances to the contrary, everything will be fine.

Since 1869, professional baseball has enjoyed a consistent, predictable, and relaxing summer role in the United States. Through wars, economic recessions, a deadly flu pandemic, and political and social conflict, the game has continued with the near-regularity of the tides.

Sure, there have been potholes along the way, stoppages based on battles for money that resulted in shortened strike seasons in 1972, 1981 and 1994, and a temporary halt in 2001 due to the September 11 terrorist attacks. But a full season has never been scrubbed, a testament to the stamina of the game and the perseverance of man.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Baseball Commissioner Kenesaw "Mountain" Landis wrote to President Franklin Roosevelt, offering to cancel the game during the war. FDR rejected the offer.

All the tumult of this past month is missing is a real discussion about forgiveness and reconciliation.

"I honestly think it would be better for the country to continue playing baseball," replied President Roosevelt.

Almost 80 years later, I think the same advice applies, assuming they can conduct competition safely and responsibly in the midst of a pandemic.

The country needs baseball, not because the sport itself is essential, but because the game transcends sports. Baseball is a metaphor for life. On any given day or week, we suffer wins and losses, highs and lows, but there is always another game tomorrow, and another opportunity to try and do well. Success is not defined by perfection. It is measured by averages, and appears when your team needs it most.

Baseball has also exemplified and demonstrated something that we desperately need today, a deficit far beyond the COVID-19 crisis: a reminder that redemption is always possible, even after decades of inequality and discrimination.

It was Jackie Robinson who became the first brave and famous African American to play in the Major Leagues when he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

"I don't care if you like or dislike me," he once said. "All I ask is that you respect me as a human being."

At the root of Robinson's strength was his deep and calm Christian faith. In fact, when Dodger President Branch Rickey first met the rising star, the executive pulled out a copy of Giovanni Papini's biography, "The Life of Christ," and read him the famous words of Jesus from the Sermon on the Mount:

"But whoever hits you on the cheek, turn the other too."

Rickey knew it would take a special man of faith to bear the pain of baseball's racial integration. But Robinson held on, and baseball thrived.

All the tumult of this past month is missing is a real discussion about forgiveness and reconciliation. The United States is not a perfect country because it has always been full of imperfect people. But rarely, if ever, has another country gone so far, overcome so much, and done as many wonderful things as ours.

Baseball won't necessarily solve all of our problems, but it will surely make many of them more bearable.

Play ball!

