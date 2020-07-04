Paul Batura: this 4th of July we have the future of the United States in our hands, while Trump points out the dangers we face

In a dramatic context of waving flags and fireworks over Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, President Trump lashed out on Friday night against those determined to attack not only the celebration of our country's independence, but also the fundamental principles of U.S.

"They would tear down the beliefs, culture and identity that have made the United States the most vibrant and tolerant society in Earth's history," Trump told a cheering crowd.

In the shadow of the 60-foot-tall chiefs of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln carved out of Mount Rushmore, Trump spoke of a "growing danger" facing the United States.

It would not be the first time that we face a crisis. It won't be the last.

Years ago, the late radio commentator Paul Harvey spoke of an old man who kept a rustic house in the mountains of Virginia. Although a little eccentric, he was deeply religious and known for his simple wisdom and wise advice.

Some cynical children from a neighboring village were determined to make him look silly and expose him as a fraud.

"I know how we can catch him," said one of the boys. "I will take a bird in my hand and hold it so that I can barely see it through my fingers. Then I will ask the old encoder if the creature is alive or dead. If he guesses it is dead, I will let it fly. If he says it is alive, I will crush him. "

One of the boys captured a bird and approached the bearded man in the mountain, asking the same question. Was he alive or dead? Looking intently at the boy's almost closed hand, the hermit finally replied.

"It is as you wish, my son," replied the man softly.

We are the only nation on Earth that millions of people risk their lives to join, because they know that everything is possible here.

In many ways, America is that metaphorical bird. As we celebrate our 244th birthday this weekend, amid tensions threatening to topple our long-lasting traditions, it is an open question whether the nation will fly free or be crushed by the weight of antagonists from within.

Fortunately, it is up to us.

Truth be told, our destiny as a nation has been in our hands for a long time. Yes, God has richly blessed the United States and I believe he ultimately determines our destiny. But our decisions, both personal and collective, have consequences.

French diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville, famous after visiting the United States in the 1830s, observed: “It was not until I entered the churches of America and heard their burning pulpits with justice that I understood the secret of their genius and power. . The United States is great because it is good, and if the United States stops being good, it will stop being good. "

Yes, I think America is great, although not perfect. No nation is without its sins because each country is made up of sinful people.

Many people seem to forget that when Thomas Jefferson sat down to write the Declaration of Independence, which states that "all men are created equal," he included a passage denouncing slavery. Unfortunately, it was removed. Too many people felt financially threatened to give slaves the freedom that all human beings deserve.

Jefferson was a paradoxical figure. Yes, he had slaves. In fact, historian Jon Meacham points out that his life was framed by abominable practice.

Jefferson's first memory was passed on a pillow by a slave. Eight decades later, as he lay dying with his head on a pillow, the last person he could communicate with was one of his slaves who understood his wishes by the movement of his eyes.

"From pillow to pillow, Thomas Jefferson's life was made possible by slavery," observed Meacham.

Our Founding Fathers did the right thing by declaring themselves free from Britain. Although reluctant rebels, his valiant and brave risk led to a glorious new nation.

But they did the wrong thing by not facing the evil of slavery at the time. If they had accepted Jefferson's first draft and ended the evil of human slavery in 1776, could they have avoided the horrors of the Civil War 85 years later?

It may not be easy, but as the famous Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, "The time is always right to do the right thing."

The United States desperately needs people to do the right thing despite the consequences.

Independence Day weekend is the right time in America to keep up the many wonderful police officers who help keep the peace and the 1.3 million members of the military fighting on our behalf.

It is the right time to pray for President Trump and the elected officials of both political parties.

Teasing only produces misery, for everyone.

It is the right time to confront anarchists and thugs. We can peacefully debate the right place for historical statues, but we cannot tolerate the violent mobs that proclaim themselves judges and juries and demolish statues and monuments.

This weekend, and every other day of the year, is the right time to be grateful for the United States.

We are the only nation on Earth that millions of people risk their lives to join, because they know that everything is possible here. If you are willing to help others achieve their dreams, they will help you achieve yours.

Our republic is strong but fragile. The choice is ours.

"It is how we will do it."

