Paul Casey tuned in more than golf on the return of the PGA Tour

Paul Casey was in the top three of the world's 25 best players yet to play since the PGA Tour resumed competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He and Patrick Cantlay are playing the Travelers Championship, leaving Adam Scott the only one who has yet to return.

Casey watched a lot on television and he was watching more than golf.

He is on the Players Advisory Council and has been involved in so many details that were included in the "Back to Golf" manifesto of the course regarding health and safety. Yes, I was looking at shots and putts. He was also observing social estrangement and cleaning bunker rakes.

"I think it extends through membership, but certainly those of us in PAC, I was sitting there watching it because I want this to be as easy as possible," Casey said. "So, trying to look at it and observe it, knowing that those guidelines that we have talked about, how they work, are feasible, what are the optics?

He gave him a passing grade and is unwilling to judge again after just his first week back on tour.

"One of the things we have been criticized for as a whole has been the caddy player who delivers the clubs back and forth," Casey said Tuesday. "And I admit I did it today. It is a habit. Many things seemed easy enough to do: wear a mask and distance yourself, hand sanitizer … and clean the flagpoles: it's easy. For some reason, delivering clubs … I'm not going to criticize anything I've seen so far because I haven't played. "

Casey plans to play the Travelers Championship alone before returning to Ohio, possibly for both tournaments at Muirfield Village. So you have a filler caddy for the week. His regular, John McLaren, lives in England. With two-week quarantines on both sides, that would have meant five weeks away from home for a caddy in a tournament.

PAIRINGS WITH A PURPOSE

The PGA Tour has four groups of couples featured for their "PGA Tour Live", and then the rest of the field is supposed to be relatively random depending on a player's category.

There are exceptions, and they were notable in Harbor Town.

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker had three of his assistants on the field at RBC Heritage, and it was probably not a coincidence who was in his group. Jim Furyk played with Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa. Zach Johnson was with Jordan Spieth and Kevin Kisner. Davis Love III was tagged along with Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson.

There was another group that before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped golf for three months would surely have been the center of attention on social media. Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed played together for the first time since Koepka said in late February that he thought Reed had cheated in the Bahamas, accusing him of "building sandcastles" while improving his lie.

So much has happened since then that it was easy to miss, and that's one reason the pairing wasn't an accident. Koepka and Reed continued as usual, sometimes chatting off the shirts.

NO BURNOUT FOR BRYSON

It is not unusual for Bryson DeChambeau to spend hours on the practice field in a tournament after his round, or to sneak into the first hours of darkness. And that doesn't explain the time he spends outside of tournaments, either in the gym or trying to perfect his game.

He is relentless.

But he is not concerned with exhaustion.

"Burning is when I have nothing else to learn in the game of golf, and I don't think that's going to happen any time soon," DeChambeau said Tuesday at the Travelers' Championship. "The reason people get burned is because they don't feel like they have any hope of moving forward or moving forward, or there's no inspiration to keep going."

Forward for DeChambeau is reaching number 1 in the world and earning more. And even then, he believes there will be many improvements. He acknowledged feeling a little bored as one of the reasons he chose to add mass in an attempt to get closer to the game with more power.

And in that regard, he understands why Tiger Woods changed his swing as often as he did.

"Look, it's always a quest to improve, and I feel like I understand why Tiger did what he did because he always wanted to be better," said DeChambeau. "He's such a competitive guy and he wants to screw everyone up, and I think he wanted to spice things up and see if he could get even better." That's what I'm trying to do. "

NOT SO HAPPY RETURNS

With golf out of action for three months, players were eager to play every chance they had. That explains why the top five in the world ranking are on the field for three consecutive events.

And that brought a lot of newcomers to Hilton Head, or players who hadn't been there before because RBC Heritage usually takes place a week after the Masters.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm played it for the first time. Rory McIlroy had not returned since 2009. And it is a good bet that McIlroy will not return next year when he returns to his usual place on the calendar.

"Once I got here and played golf, I remembered why I haven't been here in a while," McIlroy said after tying for 41st. "It's tough. Like, it's a lovely place. There are other courses in tour that probably fits my game a little bit better, and obviously the week after Masters is always tough. Guys like to come here and decompress, but my decompression idea is not to see golf clubs for a week. "

USGA SITES

The USGA presented plans for American fans and American female amateurs.

The men's hobbyist heads to Oak Hill in 2027, while the women will go to Southern Hills in 2024. Both fields have hosted multiple major championships. Oak Hill was the last host of the 2013 PGA Championship won by Jason Dufner, while Tiger Woods won his fourth PGA Championship at Southern Hills in 2007.

The American fan is on Bandon Dunes this year. After that, he goes to Oakmont, Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey, Cherry Hills, Hazeltine, Olympic Club, Merion, and Oak Hill.

DIVOTS

Hilton Head has some of the smallest greens on the PGA Tour, and Abraham Ancer hit 65 of 72 of them in second place. They are five more than anyone in the history of Harbor Town. … The Symetra Tour plans to resume its schedule with the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan, from July 24 to 26. The LPGA Tour development circuit opened its season in Florida on the last weekend of March in which sports were practiced. … The British Female Amateur will move from Kilmarnock to West Lancashire this year and will be played from 25 to 29 August. He is going to Kilmarnock next year in June. Britsih Amateur is August 25-30 at Royal Birkdale. The Curtis Cup is September 3-5 on Conwy.

STATE OF THE WEEK

Dustin Johnson fell into the top five in the world rankings for the first time since the week before winning the US Open. USA 2016 at Oakmont.

FINAL WORD

"If the announcers were quiet and listened, they could hear every word we are talking about." – Brooks Koepka.

FINAL REBUTTAL

"Fascinating things". – CBS analyst Nick Faldo, watching Koepka play on the 18th hole and telling viewers he would listen to what Koepka had to say. Koepka hit a tee shot on the fairway and handed the club over to his caddy without saying a word.