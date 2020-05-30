Paul Feig to direct adaptation of The Fairytale Fantasy Novel SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL FOR Netflix – Newsdio

Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor) has signed on to direct an adaptation of Soman ChainaniFairytale fantasy novel The school for good and evil for Netflix The script for the film will be written by David Magee (The life of Pi) and Laura Solon.

The story follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha at the School for Good and Evil, “where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. Sophie has princess aspirations and hopes to be chosen for the School of Good and Agatha seems like a natural option for the villains of the School of Evil. However, soon the girls find their fortune reversed, testing their friendship. ”

The school for good and evil It is the first novel in a series of six books that was released in 2013. I am not very familiar with it, but it looks like a funny story. The plot seems to have some similarities to the Wizard of Oz prequel story Evil. The author said in a statement:

“Having one of your favorite editors adapt your book to a Netflix movie is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and master of tone, a perfect fit for the twists and turns of "The School for Good and Evil." I have no doubt that it will make a true fairy tale classic. "

This should be an interesting project for Feig as it is a different kind of movie than anything he has ever done before. While I didn't care about her Ghostbusters movie, I've enjoyed other movies he's done, like Bridesmaids, Spy, A simple favor, and I even enjoyed Last Christmas. Hopefully I can meet the expectations of the author of the books!

