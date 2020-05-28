Paul Feig to direct Netflix Fantasy Movie The School For Good and Evil

Paul Feig will direct the upcoming adaptation of Soman Chainani's fairy tale fantasy novel, The School for Good and Evil, to be released on Netflix.

Paul Feig to direct next adaptation of Soman Chainani's fairy tale fantasy novel The school of good and evil for Netflix Feig's previous credits include Bridesmaids, The Heat, Ghostbustersand A simple favor as well as various episodes of television series The office and Development arrested.

Variety Feig will be director The school of good and evil. Original author Chainani is excited to have Feig attached to the project. "Having one of your favorite editors adapt your book to a Netflix movie is an honor and a dream" Chainani said. He also called Feig a "Master of the tone" who will be perfect for the narrative and the style of The school of good and evil. Production and release dates have yet to be announced.

David Magee, who wrote the film adaptation of Yann Martel The life of Pi He will write the script with Laura Solon. In addition to directing, Feig will act as producer alongside Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Laura Fischer of Feigco. Chainani will act as executive producer with Zack Roth and Patricia Riggen.

The school of good and evil It is written for the early teens and unfolds in a world where ordinary children are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. The series follows the story of best friends Agatha and Sophie. While Sophie hopes to be chosen for the School of Good and Agatha seems like a natural choice for the villain academy, the girls find that their ways are reversed. The last book in the series will be released on June 2.

Source: variety

