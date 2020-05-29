The School for Good and Evil: Paul Feig to direct Netflix film adaptation

Emmy nominee Paul Feig (The office, The heat, Spy) is configured to direct The school of good and evil, The Netflix film adaptation based on Soman Chainani's best-selling novel, according to The Wrap.

The school of good and evil They will follow best friends Sophie and Agatha, who are about to discover where the fairy tale legacies go to school: the school for good and evil. Sophie knows that she will be chosen for the School of Good and will join former students like Cinderella and Snow White, while Agatha knows that she is suitable for the School of Evil. However, when her fortune is invested, her friendship is tested and the girls find out who they really are.

“Having one of your favorite editors adapt your book to a Netflix movie is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and master of tone, a perfect fit for the twists and turns of "The School for Good and Evil." I have no doubt that it will make a true fairy tale classic. " Chainani said.

David MageeThe life of Pi, Marry Poppins Returns) and Laura Solon (Office christmas party, Let it Snow) are writing the adapted script.

The school of good and evil It is being produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Feigco & # 39; s Feig and Laura Fischer. Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani will be the executive producers.

The school of good and evil It is the first of six novels in the series, which has sold more than 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages.

