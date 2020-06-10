Paul Krugman, professors push for top economist to lose influential job for criticizing Black Lives Matter

University of Michigan professor Justin Wolfers and dozens of other academics are leading a massive effort to have a University of Chicago faculty member removed from his position in the world's preeminent economics magazine, all because he criticized Black Lives Matter's push to evict the police. departments.

The attack on a prominent University of Chicago scholar, traditionally a bastion of free speech and meaningless conservative economic theory, comes as swarms of left-wing activists have successfully led to numerous layoffs across the country for views that they consider politically unacceptable. In an extraordinary case this week, a LA Galaxy soccer player was summarily fired for his wife's posts on Black Lives Matter.

In a petition addressed to the management of the Political Economy Review supported by Paul Krugman of the New York Times, the teachers accuse Senior Editor Harald Uhlig of "trivializing the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement" and "hurting and marginalize people of color and their allies in the economic profession. "

The petition continues to falsely accuse Uhlig, Professor Bruce Allen and Barbara Ritzenthaler of Economics at the University of Chicago, of "drawing parallels between the BLM movement and the Ku Klux Klan."

Wolfers, who initiated the petition along with Professor Scott Imberman of Michigan State University, further struck Uhlig for daring to "disagree with the actions of (former NFL star Colin) Kaepernick," a position shared by liberal Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has now become retroactively unacceptable in progressive circles.

"So revealing of how eagerly these fans support the purge and dismissal of misguided thinkers," wrote commentator Andrew Sullivan, responding to a faculty member who asked Uhlig to resign. "It is his first instinct: to punish. They make me sick."

Christopher Brunet, an economist and freelance programmer, told Fox News: "There are a million Berkeley doctors screeching on Twitter, but the silent majority of economics professors are not on Twitter: they are buckled and overwhelmingly support Harald and freedom of speech. "

The drama began when Uhlig tweeted on Monday night: "Too bad, but #blacklivesmatter for its central organization @Blklivesmatter just torpedoed himself with his full support of #defundthepolice"

Uhlig continued: "Suuuure. They knew this is not a start, and they tried a sensible 1984 Orwell to say oh, it just means funding schools (who's not for it?!?). But no, the supposed" activists "They didn't want that. Back to truly 'shell out' like that, according to their website. Sigh. #GeorgeFloyd and his family really didn't deserve to be taken advantage of by landowners and creationists. Oh good. It's time for sensitive adults to come back into the room and have serious, honest, and respectful conversations about it: p. proposals for political reform by @ElDemocrat and national healing. "

Uhlig's posts came as the move to remove the police gained steam this week, despite polls showing Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of the idea. On Monday, Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender he told CNN that people concerned about having no one to call during an invasion of their home were speaking from a "place of privilege". Those comments provoked a widespread reaction.

By way of solutions, Uhlig wrote that the police need better training.

"Look, I understand that some still want to go to protest and say #defundpolice and all kinds of things, while you're young and responsibility doesn't matter, "he said." Enjoy! Express yourself! Just don't break anything, okay? And I'll be back at 8pm. "

In 2017, Uhlig wrote a blog post asking, "Would you defend soccer players who wave the Confederate flag and dress in the Ku Klux Klan outfit during the performance of the national anthem?"

The publication was not comparing Black Lives Matter protesters with the KKK; instead, Uhlig struggled to mention that he was only arguing that President Trump, by criticizing the players who knelt during the national anthem, was not affecting constitutional rights.

"Don't get me wrong," Uhlig wrote in the post, apparently to no avail. "Of course, these soccer players have the right to express their views on the treatment of blacks by the police, they have the right to protest against President Trump, and they have the right to kneel during the national anthem. Club owners have the right to fire them for that, by the way: So Trump didn't actually attack the constitutional rights of soccer players, but what annoying and annoying detail, right? "

On Tuesday, Uhlig's comments were deemed problematic, and worse.

"Racists must not be allowed to maintain our profession." loaded Rob Gillezeau, economist at the University of Victoria. (Even Wolfers did not actually call Uhlig racist.)

In the midst of the faculty members' protest there are leftist institutions, Uhlig offered some apology – but it wasn't good enough for Wolfers, who called it "a … cover."

"I'm not a fan of Twitter buildups or the call culture," Wolfers said, despite the available evidence. "A single tweet won't bother me. But reading it @haralduhlig The public deed reveals a pattern that is too revealing. I don't think it's fair or fair that Uhlig, as editor of the @JPolEcon it is an important guardian for economists trying to make their mark. I do not believe that the profession's resolution to pursue racial justice further has a fair hearing under its leadership. "

Additional Krugman: "Editor of the Journal of Political Economy, a powerful guardian of the profession. And another privileged white man who obviously cannot control his drive to belittle the concerns of the less fortunate."

Jennifer Doleac, professor of economics at Texas A&M University, cheerfully tweeted that she hopes Uhlig won't have her job for "much longer."

Doleac did not respond to a request for comment on whether it generally threatens students and colleagues with professional consequences for disagreeing with it. However, he tweeted, "I just received an email from Fox News asking why I'm trying to harm this man's career. Friends, I don't have the power to fire him. I hope he quits, because he has lost my confidence in being an objective guardian. of high-quality research in one of the leading journals in our discipline. "

The petition to secure the removal of Ulrig is scheduled to be delivered to the magazine's administration on Wednesday.