Paul McCartney on The Beatles Refusing to Play for a 1964 Segregated Audience, Justice for George Floyd's Family

Paul MCCARTNEY is speaking in the midst of a time of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

On Friday, the iconic 77-year-old English musician turned to social media to express the importance of coming together to see change in the world.

"As we continue to see protests and rallies around the world, I know that many of us want to know what we can do to help. None of us has all the answers and there is no quick fix, but we need a change." He wrote on Twitter.

McCartney continued: "We all need to work together to overcome racism in any way. We need to learn more, listen more, speak more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action."

The happened to remember a time in the 60s when The Beatles They were slated to play a show in the United States, but the group decided not to do so after learning it would be a segregated audience.

"In 1964, the Beatles were supposed to play Jacksonville in the United States and we found out it was going to be for a segregated audience. It felt bad," McCartney recalled. "We said 'We're not doing that!' And the concert we did was for their first non-segregated audience. Then we made sure this was in our contract. It seemed like common sense to us."

McCartney later noted that almost six decades later, deaths like Floyd's continue to occur at the hands of the police.

"I feel sick and angry because here we are almost 60 years later and the world is shocked by the horrific scenes of George Floyd's senseless murder by police racism, along with the countless others who came before," he said. .

"All of us here support and support all those who protest and raise their voices at this time. I want justice for the George Floyd family, I want justice for all those who died and suffered," McCartney continued before concluding: "Nothing It is not an option ".

Following his statement, McCartney also shared a list of organizations that his social media followers could support "in the fight for racial justice," including Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, NAACP, Stand Up to Racism, Campaign Zero, and Community Justice Swap.

Across the country, people have been protesting police brutality, specifically against members of the black community, in the wake of the death of Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, moments that were captured. on cell phone video. In the video, Floyd, 46, yells "I can't breathe" and "don't kill me," before passing out. He was later declared dead.

Fired Officer Derek Chauvin He was later charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.