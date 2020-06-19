Paul Petersen: Arizona official brought women to the United States to give birth

Petersen pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent schemes and one count of counterfeiting, all serious crimes in Arizona. The international adoption scheme operated in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah, according to the latter's attorney general's office.

In Utah, Petersen is accused of running a company to transport pregnant women from Marseille to the state for adoption. The women came from the islands in the central Pacific and were housed in residences that they allegedly owned or rented.

It transported or secured the transportation of more than 40 pregnant Marshallese women to Utah between August 2016 and August 2019, federal prosecutors said.

"The defendant collected the proceeds from each adoption in the form of fees paid by the adoptive parents," according to the documents.

He quit his job and was arrested in October last year.

"While Paul Petersen enjoyed a position of respect and trust in the community, he manipulated adoptive families and deceived Arizona taxpayers for his own benefit," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "Mr. Petersen must now answer for his crimes. It doesn't matter if he's politically connected, wealthy, or an elected official, the rule of law applies equally to everyone."

In Arizona, the plan defrauded the state with more than $ 814,000, according to the state attorney general's office.

As part of the plea agreement with the state, Petersen will pay $ 650,000 to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, which is the Arizona Medicaid agency. He will also pay $ 11,000 to an unaccused victim and $ 18,000 to the Arizona attorney general's office for investigative costs, Brnovich said.

In December, his co-defendant Lynwood Jennet pleaded guilty to his involvement in the adoption fraud scheme. As part of her plea agreement, Jennet agreed to testify against Petersen, Brnovich's office said.

After the adoptions, the women either moved to Arkansas or returned to the Marshall Islands. Petersen and Jennet are accused of ordering mothers to fraudulently misrepresent their state of residence to obtain health care benefits.

Authorities in Arizona and Utah emphasized that they have no interest in interfering with the adoptions that have already taken place. "They are not under investigation and their adoptions are not in jeopardy if they are complete," said Richard Piatt, spokesman for the Utah attorney general.

Petersen faces three to 12.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections in his first case and up to four years in the second case, authorities said.

She is also facing a second criminal investigation into the allegations that she provided false information about birth mother fees to prospective adoptive parents and to the Maricopa County Superior Court Juvenile Division.

In addition, he inflated the length of time he paid the living expenses of a birth mother while charging the adoptive family.

In one example, authorities said, a family paid him $ 33,000 for an adoption. According to an affidavit, $ 11,000 was for living expenses after Petersen alleged that he had paid the birth mother to live in Arizona for five months. In fact, the birth mother arrived in Arizona a day before giving birth and only stayed for two weeks, authorities said.

Jennet faces two to four years in the Arizona Department of Corrections and is expected to have a sentencing hearing in August. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled for Petersen.