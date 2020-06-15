Paul Whelan: Russian court sentences US citizen to 16 years in prison

Speaking from behind a glass screen before the verdict, Whelan called the trial "a sham" and called on the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as well as the leaders of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada to "end to this".

Whelan, who is also an Irish, British and Canadian citizen, was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who alleged that he was involved in an intelligence operation. Since then he has been in Lefortovo prison in Moscow and the trial was held behind closed doors.

His lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, previously said Whelan inadvertently received a flash drive containing "state secrets" during a personal trip to Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Whelan was caught "red-handed."

Whelan denies the espionage charges and says he has been denied adequate medical treatment while in custody. His family maintains that he traveled to Moscow to attend a wedding and was arrested on false charges.