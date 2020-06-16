Paul Whelan's brother asks Russia to release him while Moscow floats in the prisoner exchange for & # 39; Merchant of Death & # 39;

The brother of a Michigan man, who once served in the Marine Corps, twice deployed to Iraq and was sentenced Monday to 16 years of forced labor by a Russian court, is calling for his release, urging President Trump on Monday to get involved to negotiate his release, while the Russian government raises the idea of ​​an exchange of prisoners for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death."

David Whelan told Jennifer Griffin of Fox News in a Skype interview that his brother, Paul, is not a spy and was only in Russia during his arrest in December 2018 to attend a friend's wedding. Paul Whelan, who also has citizenship in Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has said that it was set up by a friend who handed him a USB drive that allegedly contains vacation photos.

"I think it was his friend, a Russian FSB officer, who thought he could get a promotion by selling a friend and caught Paul for his own benefit," David Whelan said of the Russian security agency and the successor KGB agency. .

"Paul really suggested, according to the Russian media, during the trial that he had loaned money to this FSB officer and that this FSB officer did not want to pay him back," he added. "So this was his way of getting a loan and getting a promotion at the same time."

Russian authorities said the USB drive contained a list of the names of those who worked at a classified security agency. They stormed Whelan's hotel room minutes after the disc was handed to them. US officials denounced Whelan's secret trial as a false trial, saying no evidence was presented.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Whelan was deprived of guarantees of a fair trial and that his health was at risk.

David Whelan suggested that a prisoner swap for his brother involving a convicted international arms dealer could be tricky given that Paul Whelan is not a spy. He said he did not want to encourage countries like Russia, Iran and Egypt to participate in "hostage diplomacy".

"Normally when you have a spy swap, you have spies on both sides," said David Whelan. "But now, you have a fake spy on one side and arms dealers on the other. It just doesn't work."

Whelan's Russian lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov said the statements made by Russian officials indicated a possible scenario in which he could be traded by Russians Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death," has been serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States for conspiring to arm Colombian rebels with millions of dollars in arms. The government said it has supplied weapons to third world dictators and terrorist groups.

It was the inspiration for the character played by Nicolas Cage in the 2005 film "Lord of War". Bout has maintained that he is a legitimate businessman.

Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot, has served a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the US. USA After being arrested in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to the US. USA

While incarcerated, Paul Whelan has alleged ill-treatment and health problems, which Russian officials dismissed as false. Her brother said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus, but his health has deteriorated and he has not been given access to an English-speaking doctor.

Associated Press contributed to this report.