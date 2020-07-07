Paulina Porizkova publishes a photo without makeup, says she feels "insecure": "Trying to accept my aging"

Despite being an iconic model, Paulina Porizkova can feel insecure at times.

On Monday, Porizkova, 55, opened up on Instagram about feeling unhappy with her appearance as she ages and how she's trying to overcome those feelings.

In an attempt to build her own confidence, the model shared a fresh, makeup-free selfie taken after a night of rest.

"This is what 55 looks like, on a good day … Just out of bed. I slept well (for a change) after a beautiful weekend on July 4," he wrote in the caption. "But also waking up to tragic and sad news of the pandemic: a reminder that happiness is a butterfly, it's just a perfect moment in time and, like everything else, it happens. Disturbing and comforting at the same time, nothing good lasts , but nothing bad … "

After acknowledging the troubling spikes in reported coronavirus cases, Porizkova teased herself by adding a few hashtags: "#fiftyfiveandcounting #betweenjloandbettywhite #nofilters #nofillers #nobotox YET!"

She went on to explain that her good looking supermodel isn't always enough for her.

"(By the way), posting this photo because I'm super insecure about my appearance, I'm not proud of it! I may have body dysmorphia in the opposite direction: believing I look much better than I actually do," admitted Porizkova . "I'm so used to looking to the side in the photos that this older me that looks back surprises me. By posting unchanged, I'm really trying to accept my aging. I imagine if I get the real ME out there, I'll get used to it to be older, eventually. "

In addition, he added: "It is also worth mentioning – to fix the impending gills – smile"

The "Thursday" star received a great deal of support in the post's comments, with some followers sharing similar experiences, while others assured Porizkova of her good looks.

"Welcome to my world! I'm 64 years old! I have no idea I'm older !!" admitted a fan. "Lol, I'm from Nicaragua, so yes! No wrinkles thanks to my genes!"

"You look classic and beautiful!" another said. "Your posts help me cope when wrinkles settle and I'm obsessed with age. The turkey neck thing is real."

"You look great! No gold can remain, as Robert Frost's poem tells us, but we can appreciate that & # 39; gold & # 39; while it is here," added a third. "Which is not an easy task at times, with everything that happens in our daily lives. However, we can try to take the time to do it. I love your posts! Very insightful."

Another fan wrote: "The reason I follow you is because you are so nice. We all have our insecurities (especially aging women). Trust me, you look beautiful in the morning. Do you look like at 20:30 or 40? No, none of us do, but you have such elegant beauty that any woman would be proud in the same way that you are at 55 years of age. "

This is not the first time that Porizkova has turned to social media to share a nude selfie with her fans.

In May, the model shared a photo without makeup with her followers, revealing that this is "what I really look like" in the morning. And in January, he turned to social media to post a snapshot of the "true self."